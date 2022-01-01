Avocado toast in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Grounds and Gold - 4130 South Bowen Road Ste 106
Grounds and Gold - 4130 South Bowen Road Ste 106
4130 South Bowen Road Ste 106, Arlington
|Avocado Toast
|$6.50
3 slices French bread, avocado spread, tomatoes, pickled onions, parsley, olive oil (ADD: Bacon +1)
More about White Rhino Coffee - Arlington
White Rhino Coffee - Arlington
401 E. Border street, Arlington
|Avocado Toast
|$7.45
Toasted and buttered sourdough spread with house ricotta and smashed avocado, topped with dressed arugula