Ceviche in Arlington

El Ranchito - Arlington
3517 S Cooper St., Arlington
|TOSTADA DE CEVICHE
|$7.95
El Viejon Seafood Restaurant - Viejon #3
2307 South Cooper Street, Arlington
|Tostada Ceviche Pescado (2)
|$9.99
|Ceviche de pescado
|$13.95
Fresh fish cooked in lime juice,
tomato, red onion, cilantro, serrano peppers and cucumbers.
|Ceviche rojo
|$14.50
Fresh fish cooked in lime juice with
cucumber, tomato, red onion, avocado,
cilantro, serrano peppers and tomato juice.