Cheeseburgers in Arlington

Orchid City Fusion Cafe
2135 Se Pkwy, Ste 101, Arlington
|CheeseBurger
|$8.50
Fresh premium Angus beef* Whole-cut avocado. tomato. lettuce. purple onions. American cheese. mayo. Scratch in house made buns. Served with a pickle and your choice of a side.
*Upon request, we will cook to your specifications. However, consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk for foodborne illness.