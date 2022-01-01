Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve chicken tenders

219f412b-859d-4d0a-8bd0-55ee225e7c32 image

SMOOTHIES

Orchid City Fusion Cafe

2135 Se Pkwy, Ste 101, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (1965 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$8.95
Perfectly seasoned chicken tenders breaded for a crunchy bite served with a side of your choice.
Kid's Chicken Tenders$5.95
A smaller portion of our perfectly seasoned chicken tenders breaded for a crunchy bite served with a side of your choice.
More about Orchid City Fusion Cafe
Grease Monkey Burger Shop & Social Club image

 

Grease Monkey Burger Shop & Social Club

200 North Mesquite Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers (3) w/ FF & Small Drink$6.00
3 chicken fingers with dipping sauce of choice (can be tossed)
More about Grease Monkey Burger Shop & Social Club
Breakfast Brothers - Arlington image

 

Breakfast Brothers - Arlington

130 E Bardin Rd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
4 pc Chicken Tenders Only$11.75
More about Breakfast Brothers - Arlington

