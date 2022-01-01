Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve fajitas

Cartel Taco Bar image

 

Cartel Taco Bar

506 East Division Street St. 150, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
(3) Fajita Street Tacos$4.60
3 street tacos with your choice of beef or chicken, onions & cilantro. Lime & sauces on side
#1 Fajitas$4.20
Bourbon bacon beans, fajita beef or chicken, onions, cilantro, pepperjack, smoked tomato aioli, avocado aioli & sour cream
(1) Fajita Street Taco$1.55
1 street taco with your choice of beef or chicken, onions & cilantro. Limes & sauces on side
More about Cartel Taco Bar
Consumer pic

 

Steakway American Grill

1861 Brown Blvd Suite 219, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Tender fajita marinated steak or chicken. grilled bell peppers, and grilled onions on an oversized flour tortilla with a side of salsa, sour cream, and homemade Pico de Gallo
Fajitas$9.99
Your choice of Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp perfectly seasoned and grilled with Green Peppers, Red Peppers, and Onions served with warm Flour Tortillas, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Homemade Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole
More about Steakway American Grill
Consumer pic

 

El Arroyo Arlington

5024 South Cooper, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita for 1$21.49
Simply the Best. With Fire roasted bell peppers and onions, Served with Pico, Guac, Sour cream, Lettuce, Cheese, Beans and Rice. Choice of Flour, Corn, or Wheat Tortilla
More about El Arroyo Arlington
El Ranchito image

 

El Ranchito

3517 S Cooper St., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CK LUNCH FAJITAS$15.95
COMBO LUNCH FAJITAS$15.95
BF LUNCH FAJITAS$15.95
More about El Ranchito

