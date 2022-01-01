Fajitas in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve fajitas
Cartel Taco Bar
506 East Division Street St. 150, Arlington
|(3) Fajita Street Tacos
|$4.60
3 street tacos with your choice of beef or chicken, onions & cilantro. Lime & sauces on side
|#1 Fajitas
|$4.20
Bourbon bacon beans, fajita beef or chicken, onions, cilantro, pepperjack, smoked tomato aioli, avocado aioli & sour cream
|(1) Fajita Street Taco
|$1.55
1 street taco with your choice of beef or chicken, onions & cilantro. Limes & sauces on side
Steakway American Grill
1861 Brown Blvd Suite 219, Arlington
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.99
Tender fajita marinated steak or chicken. grilled bell peppers, and grilled onions on an oversized flour tortilla with a side of salsa, sour cream, and homemade Pico de Gallo
|Fajitas
|$9.99
Your choice of Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp perfectly seasoned and grilled with Green Peppers, Red Peppers, and Onions served with warm Flour Tortillas, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Homemade Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole
El Arroyo Arlington
5024 South Cooper, Arlington
|Fajita for 1
|$21.49
Simply the Best. With Fire roasted bell peppers and onions, Served with Pico, Guac, Sour cream, Lettuce, Cheese, Beans and Rice. Choice of Flour, Corn, or Wheat Tortilla