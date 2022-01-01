Fried pickles in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about Grease Monkey Burger Shop & Social Club
Grease Monkey Burger Shop & Social Club
200 North Mesquite Street, Arlington
|Fried Pickles
|$6.00
Battered and fried pickle slices served w/ ranch dressing
More about Steakway American Grill
Steakway American Grill
1861 Brown Blvd Suite 219, Arlington
|Spicy Fried Pickles
|$7.99
Fried dill pickle chips coated with a spicy breading for a Texas kick. Served with ranch dressing