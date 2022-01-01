Greek salad in Arlington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prince Lebanese Grill - 502 W Randol Mill Rd

502 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad (L)$7.99
Fresh romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese; served with our home made olive oil and oregano vinaigrette.
side Greek Salad$3.99
More about Prince Lebanese Grill - 502 W Randol Mill Rd
Item pic

 

White Rhino Coffee - Arlington

401 E. Border street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$10.00
More about White Rhino Coffee - Arlington

