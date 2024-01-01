Gyro sandwiches in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve gyro sandwiches
More about Zio Al's Pizza & Pasta " UTA "
Zio Al's Pizza & Pasta " UTA "
200 E. Abram Street, Arlington
|Gyro Sandwich with Side
|$10.00
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, black olives & tzatziki sauce
More about Prince Lebanese Grill
Prince Lebanese Grill
502 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington
|Gyro Sandwich
|$7.99
Sliced Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, pickles, lettuce, and tzatziki sauce on gyro bread.
|Philly Gyro Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled onions and bell peppers, gyro meat topped with melted provolone cheese. Served on an oversized pita bread with light Mayo. (Shhh it’s a secret).
|Gyro Hero Sandwich
|$9.99
Our delicious gyro sandwich with more oomph. More meat. More toppings. More.