Gyro sandwiches in Arlington

Item pic

 

Zio Al's Pizza & Pasta " UTA "

200 E. Abram Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyro Sandwich with Side$10.00
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, black olives & tzatziki sauce
More about Zio Al's Pizza & Pasta " UTA "
Item pic

 

Prince Lebanese Grill

502 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyro Sandwich$7.99
Sliced Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, pickles, lettuce, and tzatziki sauce on gyro bread.
Philly Gyro Sandwich$10.99
Grilled onions and bell peppers, gyro meat topped with melted provolone cheese. Served on an oversized pita bread with light Mayo. (Shhh it’s a secret).
Gyro Hero Sandwich$9.99
Our delicious gyro sandwich with more oomph. More meat. More toppings. More.
More about Prince Lebanese Grill

