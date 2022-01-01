Mushroom burgers in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
More about Nearly Famous Burgers & Hot Dogs
Nearly Famous Burgers & Hot Dogs
2502 little road, Arlington
|Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger Basket
|$10.95
mayo,lettuce,tomato
|Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$7.95
mayo,lettuce,tomato
More about Grease Monkey Burger Shop & Social Club - 200 North Mesquite Street
Grease Monkey Burger Shop & Social Club - 200 North Mesquite Street
200 North Mesquite Street, Arlington
|Fried Portobello Mushroom Burger
|$9.00
Patty of choice topped with blue cheese dressing, steak sauce, battered and fried portabello mushrooms, and swiss cheese
|1/3 Fried Portobello Mushroom Burger
|$7.50