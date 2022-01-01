Po boy in Arlington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

be608447-e9fb-412f-a91f-21ac2283d5a6 image

SMOOTHIES

Orchid City Fusion Cafe

2135 Se Pkwy, Ste 101, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (1965 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Po Boys$9.95
An 8″ French bread dressed with our House-made Kewpie-Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and served with your choice of side. Choose from our Fried Catfish, Crispy chicken, Popcorn Shrimps, or Crawfish Tails.
More about Orchid City Fusion Cafe
Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Arlington

3785 S Cooper St, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Po Boy$11.50
Crispy fried shrimp on toasted French bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and our housemade creole mustard. Served with fries.
Half Po Boy & Cup of Soup$10.00
Crispy fried shrimp on toasted French bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and our housemade creole mustard. Served with fries.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Arlington

Map

