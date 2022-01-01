Po boy in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve po boy
More about Orchid City Fusion Cafe
SMOOTHIES
Orchid City Fusion Cafe
2135 Se Pkwy, Ste 101, Arlington
|Po Boys
|$9.95
An 8″ French bread dressed with our House-made Kewpie-Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and served with your choice of side. Choose from our Fried Catfish, Crispy chicken, Popcorn Shrimps, or Crawfish Tails.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Arlington
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Arlington
3785 S Cooper St, Arlington
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$11.50
Crispy fried shrimp on toasted French bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and our housemade creole mustard. Served with fries.
|Half Po Boy & Cup of Soup
|$10.00
Crispy fried shrimp on toasted French bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and our housemade creole mustard. Served with fries.