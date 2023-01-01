Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sopapilla in
Arlington
/
Arlington
/
Sopapilla
Arlington restaurants that serve sopapilla
El Arroyo Arlington - 5024 South Cooper
5024 South Cooper, Arlington
No reviews yet
Sopapillas
$9.49
Dough pillows deep-fried and covered with cinnamon and honey
More about El Arroyo Arlington - 5024 South Cooper
El Ranchito - Arlington
3517 S Cooper St., Arlington
No reviews yet
SOPAPILLAS
$4.95
More about El Ranchito - Arlington
