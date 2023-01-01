Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve sopapilla

Item pic

 

El Arroyo Arlington - 5024 South Cooper

5024 South Cooper, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sopapillas$9.49
Dough pillows deep-fried and covered with cinnamon and honey
More about El Arroyo Arlington - 5024 South Cooper
El Ranchito image

 

El Ranchito - Arlington

3517 S Cooper St., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SOPAPILLAS$4.95
More about El Ranchito - Arlington

