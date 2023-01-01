Street tacos in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve street tacos
More about Cartel Taco Bar - 506 East Division Street St. 150
Cartel Taco Bar - 506 East Division Street St. 150
506 East Division Street St. 150, Arlington
|(3) Pulled Pork Street Tacos
|$5.25
3 street tacos with pulled pork, onions & cilantro. Limes & sauces on side
|(1) Fajita Street Taco
|$2.25
1 street taco with your choice of beef or chicken, onions & cilantro. Limes & sauces on side
|(3) Fajita Street Tacos
|$5.50
3 street tacos with your choice of beef or chicken, onions & cilantro. Lime & sauces on side