Tamales in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve tamales

El Arroyo Arlington - 5024 South Cooper

5024 South Cooper, Arlington

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tamale Plate$14.29
Smothered in Chili and Cheese
More about El Arroyo Arlington - 5024 South Cooper
El Ranchito - Arlington

3517 S Cooper St., Arlington

TakeoutDelivery
CK DZ TAMALES$18.00
PK TAMALE$12.95
CK TAMALE$12.95
More about El Ranchito - Arlington

