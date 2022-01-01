Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Item pic

PIZZA

Zalat Pizza

1805 N Collins St, Ste 141, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
14" Chicken Teriyaki$18.99
Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.
18" Chicken Teriyaki$22.99
Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.
More about Zalat Pizza
Item pic

 

Zalat Pizza

5415 South Cooper Street Suite 117, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
14" Chicken Teriyaki$18.99
Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.
18" Chicken Teriyaki$22.99
Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.
More about Zalat Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Quesadillas

Green Beans

Cheeseburgers

Pho

Nachos

Map

More near Arlington to explore

Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston