Thai tea in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve thai tea

SMOOTHIES

Orchid City Fusion Cafe

2135 Se Pkwy, Ste 101, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (1965 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Green Tea$4.25
Thai Tea$4.25
A classic Thai tea iced and topped with heavy whipping cream.
More about Orchid City Fusion Cafe
Fat Straws 5 - Fat Straws Arlington

Matlock Road, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Milk Tea$0.00
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
More about Fat Straws 5 - Fat Straws Arlington

