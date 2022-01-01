Thai tea in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve thai tea
More about Orchid City Fusion Cafe
SMOOTHIES
Orchid City Fusion Cafe
2135 Se Pkwy, Ste 101, Arlington
|Thai Green Tea
|$4.25
|Thai Tea
|$4.25
A classic Thai tea iced and topped with heavy whipping cream.
More about Fat Straws 5 - Fat Straws Arlington
Fat Straws 5 - Fat Straws Arlington
Matlock Road, Arlington
|Thai Milk Tea
|$0.00
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)