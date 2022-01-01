Tortas in Arlington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Arlington restaurants that serve tortas
Tu Taco
309 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington
Avg 4.1
(834 reviews)
Torta
$7.99
More about Tu Taco
El Ranchito
3517 S Cooper St., Arlington
No reviews yet
BF LUNCH TORTA
$10.95
More about El Ranchito
