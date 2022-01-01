Ballston restaurants you'll love

Ballston restaurants
Toast

Ballston's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Must-try Ballston restaurants

Rus Uz image

 

Rus Uz

1000 N. Randolph St, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Pirozhki$7.99
Traditional baked pies made with filo dough, stuffed with thinly grated potatoes and onions seasoned with spices, served with sour cream.
Manti$18.99
Steamed Uzbek dumplings stuffed with diced seasoned lamb, onions and spices. Served with yogurt and a tomato based sauce.
Pelmeni16.50
Traditional Russian boiled dumplings stuffed with seasoned ground beef filling, served with yogurt.
Goluptsi$18.50
Cabbage leaves stuffed with seasoned ground beef and rice, served with sour cream and tomato sauce.
More about Rus Uz
Crafthouse image

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crafthouse Tots$10.99
tater tots • beer cheese • jalapeños • bacon • parsley • sour cream
Craft Your Own Burger$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
Southwest Burger Wrap$16.99
chopped beef patty • bacon • pepper jack cheese • sautéed onions • peppers • jalapeños diced tomatoes • hot-honey bbq spicy brown mustard • sun-dried tomato tortilla
More about Crafthouse
The Bronson Bierhall image

 

The Bronson Bierhall

4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blue Crab Pretzel$21.00
Lump blue crab meat, cheddar jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Old Bay Seasoning. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
Stuffed Pretzel$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
Bronson Reuben$15.00
Piled high corned beef and pastrami, gruyere, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on rye bread. Served with hand cut fries.
More about The Bronson Bierhall
Farmbird image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

4121 Wilson Blvd Suite 102b, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Lime Salad$10.90
Avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, corn chips, romaine, red onion, kale, cilantro vinaigrette. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
Mac & Cheese$3.95
Cheddar, toasted bread crumbs.
Avocado Basil Plate$10.90
Sliced avocado, kale pesto, snap peas, pickled vegetables, romaine, slivered almonds, basil. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
More about Farmbird
Sweet Leaf - image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Leaf -

650 N Quincy St, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caprese$11.18
fresh mozzarella, organic baby spinach, plum tomato, house-made pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh cracked pepper
Chimichurri$14.56
steak tender medallions, ripe avocado, roasted corn, grape tomato, cilantro, organic baby spinach, turmeric rice, lime squeeze, chimichurri dressing
Citrus Sesame Chicken$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
More about Sweet Leaf -
Sweet Leaf - image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Leaf -

800 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 3 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Create Your Own$9.55
Your choice of base, toppings, premiums, crunch, and dressing
So Cali Club$12.09
roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss, hard boiled egg, tomato, alfalfa sprout, herb aioli
Falafel Tzatziki$12.31
organic falafel, kale tabbouleh with cucumber and tomato, purple cabbage, local feta, mint, organic mesclun, turmeric rice, pita chips, cucumber tzatziki, with a drizzle of green tahini
More about Sweet Leaf -
Hot Lola's image

 

Hot Lola's

4238 Wilson Blvd, Alrlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Waffle Fries$3.50
Seasoned. Fries.
The Kid's Combo$9.00
2 Chicken Tenders
-Secret Sauce, Fries, Drink(16oz)
Wings*NEW ITEM*
Halal Chicken Wings, Seasoned To Perfection!
Comes w/Pickles and Toast
May take up to 8-10 minutes.
More about Hot Lola's
Ballston Local image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Ballston Local

900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
Baller Double$14.00
Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Bacon, Pickle, Burger Sauce
Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.00
Fried Chicken Breast, San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozz, Basil
More about Ballston Local
Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe

672 North Glebe Road Suite Retail 1, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (469 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Sausage & Bell Pepper$6.50
scrambled egg, Vermont white cheddar cheese, turkey sausage, bell peppers and sage on our toasted house English muffin
Chai Latte
Kilogram Chai - One part Kilogram chai concentrate to three parts oat milk creates a delicious hot or iced latte. Our chai is an infusion of malty, organic black tea and traditional Indian spices that has been naturally sweetened to produce a balanced flavor.
1 - Specialty Doughnut$3.50
Hand made yeast-raised and cake doughnut. The flavors change with the season and quality of available ingredients. Specialty typically available include: chocolate frosted, chocolate frosted sprinkles, vanilla frosted sprinkles, maple frosted, maple bacon, Nutella toffee, fried dough knot, little blue, cookies & cream, blueberry buttercream, triple chocolate, mocha espresso and seasonal offerings. Check Instagram or call the Cafe for specific real-time availability.
WRITE YOUR SELECTION IN THE NOTES
***We will do our best to honor your selection based on availability. If your choice is not available, we'll provide the closest sub available. As my mother used to say, "you get what you get and you don't get upset;-)"
More about Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe
Bollywood Bistro Express image

 

Bollywood Bistro Express

4238 WILSON BLVD STE # 160, ARLINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tikka Masala$12.95
Spinach$12.95
Real curry$12.95
More about Bollywood Bistro Express
Restaurant banner

SUSHI

Rolld

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Basic$12.00
Salmon / Tuna / Cucumber / Scallions / Tempura Flakes / Unagi Sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Shrimp Tempura/Mango/Eel Sauce/Masago
Ballston Roll$13.00
Shrimp Tempura/Avocado/Eel Sauce/topped w/Seared Salmon
More about Rolld

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ballston

Tacos

Tzatziki

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Steak Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

