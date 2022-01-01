Ballston restaurants you'll love
More about Rus Uz
Rus Uz
1000 N. Randolph St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Potato Pirozhki
|$7.99
Traditional baked pies made with filo dough, stuffed with thinly grated potatoes and onions seasoned with spices, served with sour cream.
|Manti
|$18.99
Steamed Uzbek dumplings stuffed with diced seasoned lamb, onions and spices. Served with yogurt and a tomato based sauce.
Pelmeni16.50
Traditional Russian boiled dumplings stuffed with seasoned ground beef filling, served with yogurt.
|Goluptsi
|$18.50
Cabbage leaves stuffed with seasoned ground beef and rice, served with sour cream and tomato sauce.
More about Crafthouse
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Popular items
|Crafthouse Tots
|$10.99
tater tots • beer cheese • jalapeños • bacon • parsley • sour cream
|Craft Your Own Burger
|$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
|Southwest Burger Wrap
|$16.99
chopped beef patty • bacon • pepper jack cheese • sautéed onions • peppers • jalapeños diced tomatoes • hot-honey bbq spicy brown mustard • sun-dried tomato tortilla
More about The Bronson Bierhall
The Bronson Bierhall
4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington
|Popular items
|Blue Crab Pretzel
|$21.00
Lump blue crab meat, cheddar jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Old Bay Seasoning. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
|Stuffed Pretzel
|$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
|Bronson Reuben
|$15.00
Piled high corned beef and pastrami, gruyere, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on rye bread. Served with hand cut fries.
More about Farmbird
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
4121 Wilson Blvd Suite 102b, Arlington
|Popular items
|Avocado Lime Salad
|$10.90
Avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, corn chips, romaine, red onion, kale, cilantro vinaigrette. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.95
Cheddar, toasted bread crumbs.
|Avocado Basil Plate
|$10.90
Sliced avocado, kale pesto, snap peas, pickled vegetables, romaine, slivered almonds, basil. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
More about Sweet Leaf -
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sweet Leaf -
650 N Quincy St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Caprese
|$11.18
fresh mozzarella, organic baby spinach, plum tomato, house-made pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh cracked pepper
|Chimichurri
|$14.56
steak tender medallions, ripe avocado, roasted corn, grape tomato, cilantro, organic baby spinach, turmeric rice, lime squeeze, chimichurri dressing
|Citrus Sesame Chicken
|$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
More about Sweet Leaf -
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sweet Leaf -
800 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Create Your Own
|$9.55
Your choice of base, toppings, premiums, crunch, and dressing
|So Cali Club
|$12.09
roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss, hard boiled egg, tomato, alfalfa sprout, herb aioli
|Falafel Tzatziki
|$12.31
organic falafel, kale tabbouleh with cucumber and tomato, purple cabbage, local feta, mint, organic mesclun, turmeric rice, pita chips, cucumber tzatziki, with a drizzle of green tahini
More about Hot Lola's
Hot Lola's
4238 Wilson Blvd, Alrlington
|Popular items
|Waffle Fries
|$3.50
Seasoned. Fries.
|The Kid's Combo
|$9.00
2 Chicken Tenders
-Secret Sauce, Fries, Drink(16oz)
|Wings*NEW ITEM*
Halal Chicken Wings, Seasoned To Perfection!
Comes w/Pickles and Toast
May take up to 8-10 minutes.
More about Ballston Local
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Ballston Local
900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington
|Popular items
|Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella
|$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
|Baller Double
|$14.00
Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Bacon, Pickle, Burger Sauce
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried Chicken Breast, San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozz, Basil
More about Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe
672 North Glebe Road Suite Retail 1, Arlington
|Popular items
|Turkey Sausage & Bell Pepper
|$6.50
scrambled egg, Vermont white cheddar cheese, turkey sausage, bell peppers and sage on our toasted house English muffin
|Chai Latte
Kilogram Chai - One part Kilogram chai concentrate to three parts oat milk creates a delicious hot or iced latte. Our chai is an infusion of malty, organic black tea and traditional Indian spices that has been naturally sweetened to produce a balanced flavor.
|1 - Specialty Doughnut
|$3.50
Hand made yeast-raised and cake doughnut. The flavors change with the season and quality of available ingredients. Specialty typically available include: chocolate frosted, chocolate frosted sprinkles, vanilla frosted sprinkles, maple frosted, maple bacon, Nutella toffee, fried dough knot, little blue, cookies & cream, blueberry buttercream, triple chocolate, mocha espresso and seasonal offerings. Check Instagram or call the Cafe for specific real-time availability.
WRITE YOUR SELECTION IN THE NOTES
***We will do our best to honor your selection based on availability. If your choice is not available, we'll provide the closest sub available. As my mother used to say, "you get what you get and you don't get upset;-)"
More about Bollywood Bistro Express
Bollywood Bistro Express
4238 WILSON BLVD STE # 160, ARLINGTON
|Popular items
|Tikka Masala
|$12.95
|Spinach
|$12.95
|Real curry
|$12.95