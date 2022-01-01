Cake in Ballston
Rus Uz
1000 N. Randolph St, Arlington
|Sour Cherry Cake
|$8.50
|Sour Cream And Walnut Cake
|$8.50
|Russian Honey Cake
|$8.50
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sidekick Bakery
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cake
|$12.00
Chocolate cake, peanut butter cup filling, chocolate mousse, and chocolate glaze.
|Celebration Cake
|$12.00
Confetti cake, vanilla mousse, crispy confetti, and unicorn sprinkles.