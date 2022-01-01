Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken pasta in
Ballston
/
Arlington
/
Ballston
/
Chicken Pasta
Ballston restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
No reviews yet
Chicken Pasta
$17.99
More about Crafthouse
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Ballston Local
900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington
Avg 4.5
(37 reviews)
Chicken Parm & Pasta
$18.00
Spaghetti, Grilled Bread
More about Ballston Local
Browse other tasty dishes in Ballston
Cookies
Pork Belly
Caesar Salad
Curry
Fish And Chips
Grilled Chicken
Milkshakes
Burritos
More near Ballston to explore
Rosslyn
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Clarendon
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Pentagon City
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Shirlington
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Court House
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston