Chicken wraps in Ballston

Ballston restaurants
Toast

Ballston restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
romaine • grilled chicken• caesar dressing • parmesan cheese •flour tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.99
fried chicken • lettuce • tomatoes • ranch • buffalo sauce sun-dried tomato tortilla
More about Crafthouse
banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

First Down Sports Bar & Grill

4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3776 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken marinated in our signature Medium sauce with lettuce, tomato, onions and bleu cheese dressing
Chicken BBQ Hail Mary Wrap$10.99
Grilled Chicken topped with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, and your choice of our homemade BBQ, Spicy BBQ, or BBQ Madness Sauce
More about First Down Sports Bar & Grill

