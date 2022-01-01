Chili in Ballston
Ballston restaurants that serve chili
Hunan Gate
4233 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Beef in Hot Chili Oil 水煮牛
|$25.99
|Fish Filets in Hot Chili Oil 水煮鱼
|$25.99
|Chili Oil
|$1.00
First Down Sports Bar & Grill
4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Chili Bowl
|$6.99
Our homemade beef chili
|Chili Con Queso Dip
|$7.99
Served with tortilla chips
World of Beer - Arlington
4300 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Signature Chili
|$7.79
Our rich & savory steak, chorizo & red bean chili is spiced up with roasted red chilies. Served with sour cream, onions & cilantro on the side to mix in & make it your own.