Club sandwiches in Ballston

Ballston restaurants that serve club sandwiches
The Bronson Bierhall
4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington
|Roasted Club Sandwich
|$14.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mustard, amd herb mayo on Texas toast. Served with hand cut fries.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Natural Cafe
850 N Randolph St, Arlington
|Club Specialty Sandwich
|$8.80
Ham, turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a toasted bread.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
First Down Sports Bar & Grill
4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Hokie Club Sandwich
|$11.99
A double-decker sandwich stacked high with turkey, roast beef, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, mozzarella cheese and American cheese