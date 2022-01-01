Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Ballston

Ballston restaurants
Toast

Ballston restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Item pic

 

The Bronson Bierhall

4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Club Sandwich$14.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mustard, amd herb mayo on Texas toast. Served with hand cut fries.
More about The Bronson Bierhall
consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Natural Cafe

850 N Randolph St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (119 reviews)
Club Specialty Sandwich$8.80
Ham, turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a toasted bread.
More about Natural Cafe
banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

First Down Sports Bar & Grill

4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3776 reviews)
Hokie Club Sandwich$11.99
A double-decker sandwich stacked high with turkey, roast beef, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, mozzarella cheese and American cheese
More about First Down Sports Bar & Grill

