Cookies in Ballston
Ballston restaurants that serve cookies
More about Sweet Leaf -
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sweet Leaf -
650 N Quincy St, Arlington
|Caprese
|$11.18
fresh mozzarella, organic baby spinach, plum tomato, house-made pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh cracked pepper
|Chimichurri
|$14.56
steak tender medallions, ripe avocado, roasted corn, grape tomato, cilantro, organic baby spinach, turmeric rice, lime squeeze, chimichurri dressing
|Citrus Sesame Chicken
|$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette