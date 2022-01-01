Crispy chicken in Ballston
Ballston restaurants that serve crispy chicken
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Ballston Local
900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington
|Crispy Chicken Ranch
|$23.00
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4301 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$7.94
3 Juicy fried chicken tenders with your choice of ranch or ketchup for dipping. Served with rice and refried beans
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
First Down Sports Bar & Grill
4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Crispy Chicken BLT Salad
|$9.99
Romaine lettuce topped with crispy chicken breast strips, applewood bacon, tomatoes, and cheddar & mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
World of Beer - Arlington
4300 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$18.59
Lightly hand-breaded beer-brined chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce & topped with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served on a toasty brioche bun.