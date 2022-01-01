Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Ballston

Go
Ballston restaurants
Toast

Ballston restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 Crispy Chicken Tacos$14.99
More about Crafthouse
Ballston Local image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Ballston Local

900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Ranch$23.00
More about Ballston Local
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4301 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5446 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Tenders$7.94
3 Juicy fried chicken tenders with your choice of ranch or ketchup for dipping. Served with rice and refried beans
More about Uncle Julio's
banner pic

 

Hunan Gate

4233 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (578 reviews)
Crispy Sesame Chicken$18.99
More about Hunan Gate
banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

First Down Sports Bar & Grill

4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3776 reviews)
Crispy Chicken BLT Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce topped with crispy chicken breast strips, applewood bacon, tomatoes, and cheddar &amp; mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about First Down Sports Bar & Grill
banner pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

World of Beer - Arlington

4300 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (522 reviews)
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$18.59
Lightly hand-breaded beer-brined chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce &amp; topped with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served on a toasty brioche bun.
More about World of Beer - Arlington

Browse other tasty dishes in Ballston

Club Sandwiches

Cucumber Salad

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Chef Salad

Quesadillas

Steak Tacos

Baklava

Steamed Rice

Map

More near Ballston to explore

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston