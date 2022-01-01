Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Ballston

Ballston restaurants
Ballston restaurants that serve dumplings

SUSHI

Rolld

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
12 Dumplings$15.00
6 Dumplings$9.00
9 Dumplings$12.00
More about Rolld
Hunan Gate

4233 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (578 reviews)
Dumpling Sauce$1.00
Steamed Vegetable Dumplings$7.95
Chives with Shrimp Dumpling 韭菜虾仁水饺$7.95
More about Hunan Gate

