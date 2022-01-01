Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Ballston

Go
Ballston restaurants
Toast

Ballston restaurants that serve fish tacos

consumer pic

TACOS

bartaco

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (732 reviews)
kids fish taco$2.50
contains: fish
More about bartaco
consumer pic

TACOS

Bartaco

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (732 reviews)
kids fish taco$2.50
contains: fish
More about Bartaco

Browse other tasty dishes in Ballston

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Cake

Coleslaw

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Noodles

Cobb Salad

Cucumber Salad

Map

More near Ballston to explore

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston