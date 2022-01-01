Pretzels in Ballston

Toast

Ballston restaurants that serve pretzels

Bavarian Pretzel image

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bavarian Pretzel$11.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
More about Crafthouse
Giant Munich Pretzel image

 

The Bronson Bierhall

4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Giant Munich Pretzel$13.00
brushed with herb butter. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
M.A.C. Pretzel$16.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.
Stuffed Pretzel$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
More about The Bronson Bierhall

