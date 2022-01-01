Pretzels in Ballston
Ballston restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Crafthouse
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$11.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
More about The Bronson Bierhall
The Bronson Bierhall
4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington
|Giant Munich Pretzel
|$13.00
brushed with herb butter. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
|M.A.C. Pretzel
|$16.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.
|Stuffed Pretzel
|$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard