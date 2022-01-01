Tzatziki in
Ballston
/
Arlington
/
Ballston
/
Tzatziki
Ballston restaurants that serve tzatziki
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
4121 Wilson Blvd Suite 102b, Arlington
Avg 4.8
(379 reviews)
Lemon Tzatziki Plate
$10.90
Snap pea tzatziki, cucumber, pickled red onion, Kalamata olives, peppadew peppers, pepitas. Gluten-free.
More about Farmbird
Browse other tasty dishes in Ballston
Tacos
Grilled Chicken
Caesar Salad
Steak Tacos
Cookies
Pretzels
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Ballston to explore
Clarendon
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Rosslyn
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Shirlington
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Court House
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Pentagon City
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(496 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(696 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston