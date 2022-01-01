Arlington American restaurants you'll love

The Bronson Bierhall image

 

The Bronson Bierhall

4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blue Crab Pretzel$21.00
Lump blue crab meat, cheddar jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Old Bay Seasoning. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
Stuffed Pretzel$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
Bronson Reuben$15.00
Piled high corned beef and pastrami, gruyere, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on rye bread. Served with hand cut fries.
More about The Bronson Bierhall
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing (Dressing contains anchovies).
Possible Allergies: Dairy.
More about Busboys and Poets
Meridian Pint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Meridian Pint

6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Alantic Salmon$16.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Meridian Pint Bowl's
More about Meridian Pint
Farmbird image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

4121 Wilson Blvd Suite 102b, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Lime Salad$10.90
Avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, corn chips, romaine, red onion, kale, cilantro vinaigrette. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
Mac & Cheese$3.95
Cheddar, toasted bread crumbs.
Avocado Basil Plate$10.90
Sliced avocado, kale pesto, snap peas, pickled vegetables, romaine, slivered almonds, basil. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
More about Farmbird
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Liberty Tavern Burger$16.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, dijonnaise relish, spicy aioli, cabot cheddar
Restaurant Week Dinner To Go$40.00
Create your own 3-course meal!
Tavern Salad$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
More about The Liberty Tavern
Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$18.00
Cornbread & Maple Butter$12.00
Fried Chicken Biscuit "Slider" w Honey & Hot Sauce$8.00
More about Green Pig Bistro
Consumer pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
2017 Taste of Arlington Award winner, Best Entree. Locally sourced, all-natural and cage-free chicken breast made to order with our signature Haus breading, fried crisp and tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and torched blue cheese.
Fries$5.00
There are so many ways to love potatoes.
Reuben Rolls$9.00
Handmade daily in-Haus. All-natural corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese.
More about Courthaus Social
AC Sliders Food Truck & Catering image

 

District Small Bites Food Truck & Catering

951 S. Monroe St., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Parmesan Tots$6.00
Yukon Gold potatoes fried golden brown and seasoned with our own blend of herbs, spices and topped with shredded parmesan and a delicious roasted garlic butter sauce
Chicken Tender Basket$15.00
Marinated chicken tenders served with AC seasoned Tots
Hot Honey Chicken$10.00
Marinated chicken tenders glazed with a spicy hot sauce
More about District Small Bites Food Truck & Catering
Cowboy Cafe image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboy Cafe

4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cobb Salad$10.95
Romaine, bacon, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese, avocado, tomatoes, served with avocado ranch on the side.
The Duke$13.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
American Sliders$9.95
Four mini sliders (beef or smoked BBQ pulled pork): Beef patties grilled with american cheese, mayo & relish, BBQ pulled pork topped with coleslaw.
More about Cowboy Cafe
Northside Social Arlington image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Northside Social Arlington

3211 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Latte
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
Cappuccino
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
Iced Tea$3.50
Refreshing 16oz cup of iced tea made with Rishi Tea's Citrus Black blend.
More about Northside Social Arlington
The Cafe by La Cocina VA image

 

The Cafe by La Cocina VA

918 South Lincoln Street Suite 2, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg Croissant Sandwich$6.50
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, American Cheese on a Buttery Croissant.
The Chimi$10.00
Chimichurri Infused Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato on Ciabatta. Served Warm.
El Peruano$10.00
Peruvian Chicken Salad with Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise and Spring Mix on Multi-Grain Bread.
More about The Cafe by La Cocina VA
Consumer pic

 

Texas Jack's Barbecue

2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pulled Pork$22.00
Pulled to Order, light vinegar-based sauce. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
Slider Rolls - Per Piece$0.35
Individually priced rolls
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Fresh lime and parmesan aioli. Regular - 8oz Large - 16oz
More about Texas Jack's Barbecue
Stray Cat Bar & Grill image

 

Stray Cat Bar & Grill

5866 Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Stray Cat Bar & Grill

