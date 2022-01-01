Arlington American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Arlington
More about The Bronson Bierhall
The Bronson Bierhall
4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington
|Popular items
|Blue Crab Pretzel
|$21.00
Lump blue crab meat, cheddar jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Old Bay Seasoning. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
|Stuffed Pretzel
|$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
|Bronson Reuben
|$15.00
Piled high corned beef and pastrami, gruyere, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on rye bread. Served with hand cut fries.
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Popular items
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing (Dressing contains anchovies).
Possible Allergies: Dairy.
More about Meridian Pint
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Alantic Salmon
|$16.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
|Meridian Pint Bowl's
More about Farmbird
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
4121 Wilson Blvd Suite 102b, Arlington
|Popular items
|Avocado Lime Salad
|$10.90
Avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, corn chips, romaine, red onion, kale, cilantro vinaigrette. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.95
Cheddar, toasted bread crumbs.
|Avocado Basil Plate
|$10.90
Sliced avocado, kale pesto, snap peas, pickled vegetables, romaine, slivered almonds, basil. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
More about The Liberty Tavern
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Liberty Tavern Burger
|$16.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, dijonnaise relish, spicy aioli, cabot cheddar
|Restaurant Week Dinner To Go
|$40.00
Create your own 3-course meal!
|Tavern Salad
|$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
More about Green Pig Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$18.00
|Cornbread & Maple Butter
|$12.00
|Fried Chicken Biscuit "Slider" w Honey & Hot Sauce
|$8.00
More about Courthaus Social
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
2017 Taste of Arlington Award winner, Best Entree. Locally sourced, all-natural and cage-free chicken breast made to order with our signature Haus breading, fried crisp and tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and torched blue cheese.
|Fries
|$5.00
There are so many ways to love potatoes.
|Reuben Rolls
|$9.00
Handmade daily in-Haus. All-natural corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese.
More about District Small Bites Food Truck & Catering
District Small Bites Food Truck & Catering
951 S. Monroe St., Arlington
|Popular items
|Garlic Parmesan Tots
|$6.00
Yukon Gold potatoes fried golden brown and seasoned with our own blend of herbs, spices and topped with shredded parmesan and a delicious roasted garlic butter sauce
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$15.00
Marinated chicken tenders served with AC seasoned Tots
|Hot Honey Chicken
|$10.00
Marinated chicken tenders glazed with a spicy hot sauce
More about Cowboy Cafe
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$10.95
Romaine, bacon, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese, avocado, tomatoes, served with avocado ranch on the side.
|The Duke
|$13.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
|American Sliders
|$9.95
Four mini sliders (beef or smoked BBQ pulled pork): Beef patties grilled with american cheese, mayo & relish, BBQ pulled pork topped with coleslaw.
More about Northside Social Arlington
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Northside Social Arlington
3211 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Latte
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
|Cappuccino
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
|Iced Tea
|$3.50
Refreshing 16oz cup of iced tea made with Rishi Tea's Citrus Black blend.
More about The Cafe by La Cocina VA
The Cafe by La Cocina VA
918 South Lincoln Street Suite 2, Arlington
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg Croissant Sandwich
|$6.50
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, American Cheese on a Buttery Croissant.
|The Chimi
|$10.00
Chimichurri Infused Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato on Ciabatta. Served Warm.
|El Peruano
|$10.00
Peruvian Chicken Salad with Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise and Spring Mix on Multi-Grain Bread.
More about Texas Jack's Barbecue
Texas Jack's Barbecue
2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork
|$22.00
Pulled to Order, light vinegar-based sauce. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
|Slider Rolls - Per Piece
|$0.35
Individually priced rolls
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
Fresh lime and parmesan aioli. Regular - 8oz Large - 16oz