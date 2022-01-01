Arlington bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Arlington

Rus Uz image

 

Rus Uz

1000 N. Randolph St, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Pirozhki$7.99
Traditional baked pies made with filo dough, stuffed with thinly grated potatoes and onions seasoned with spices, served with sour cream.
Manti$18.99
Steamed Uzbek dumplings stuffed with diced seasoned lamb, onions and spices. Served with yogurt and a tomato based sauce.
Pelmeni16.50
Traditional Russian boiled dumplings stuffed with seasoned ground beef filling, served with yogurt.
Goluptsi$18.50
Cabbage leaves stuffed with seasoned ground beef and rice, served with sour cream and tomato sauce.
More about Rus Uz
Crafthouse image

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crafthouse Tots$10.99
tater tots • beer cheese • jalapeños • bacon • parsley • sour cream
Craft Your Own Burger$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
Southwest Burger Wrap$16.99
chopped beef patty • bacon • pepper jack cheese • sautéed onions • peppers • jalapeños diced tomatoes • hot-honey bbq spicy brown mustard • sun-dried tomato tortilla
More about Crafthouse
Cafe Colline image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Colline

4536 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pots de Crème$10.00
chocolate hazelnut custard, chantilly
Bucatini Provençal$20.00
pistachio pistou, roasted squash, sage, parmesan
Steak Frites$37.00
allen brothers new york strip Steak, frites, sauce bernaise
More about Cafe Colline
Meridian Pint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Meridian Pint

6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Alantic Salmon$16.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Meridian Pint Bowl's
More about Meridian Pint
The Freshman image

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with iceberg lettuce, house pickles and house ranch. Served on a toasted brioche roll. Ask for it SPICY, and we will dress it with Valentina's hot sauce!
Home Fries$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
The Egg + Cheese Sandwich$7.00
A square egg patty baked off fresh in our oven and topped with cheddar and American cheese, dijonaise (mayo and Dijon) and dressed greens, on a brioche bun.
More about The Freshman
Mele Bistro image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BISTRO SALAD$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
TRADITIONAL CAESAR$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
High Antioxidant Soup$6.00
Organic Red & Green Kale, Dandelion, Red & Green Chard, Carrots, Spinach, Beets, Fennel, and Organic Leeks with no cream (Crème Fraise) upon request.
More about Mele Bistro
Chasin' Tails image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Chasin' Tails

2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (4828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Threesome Combo*$82.69
No substitutions. Serves 1-2 people. Includes 1 lb crawfish, 1 lb shrimp, 2 clusters of snowcrab, 3 pieces of corn, 3 pieces of potato and 1/2 lb Andouille sausage.
Fish Tacos (3)*$12.99
Crispy catfish topped with jalapenos, pico de gallo, and drizzled with creamy cilantro, voodoo and tartar sauce.
Crawfish Mac & Cheese*$14.99
Fresh oven-baked mac n' cheese made with our special cheese sauce, crawfish tails and tomatoes.
More about Chasin' Tails
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Liberty Tavern Burger$16.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, dijonnaise relish, spicy aioli, cabot cheddar
Restaurant Week Dinner To Go$40.00
Create your own 3-course meal!
Tavern Salad$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
More about The Liberty Tavern
Palette 22 image

TAPAS

Palette 22

4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni Personal-Sized Pizza$8.00
Pepperoni, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano
Banana & Nutella Empanada$3.00
Served warm, dusted with powdered sugar. Sold individually. Vegetarian
Southwest Caesar$11.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, fried tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle-garlic dressing (dressing served on the side).
More about Palette 22
Pamplona image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Pamplona

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Calamari$13.00
Lightly breaded calamari, piquillo pepper aioli & Basque pepper
Papas Bravas$8.00
Crispy Potatoes, tomato sauce, pepper aioli
Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Crispy Brussel sprouts, lemon aioli
More about Pamplona
Ruthie's All-Day Thanksgiving Carryout image

 

Ruthie's All-Day Super Bowl Takeout

3411 5th St S, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Turkey Breast by the Pound$24.00
traditional gravy
Deviled Eggs by the 1/2 dozen$7.00
garlic croutons, paprika, chives
Smoked Brisket by the Pound$30.00
house pickles, milk bread, BBQ sauce
More about Ruthie's All-Day Super Bowl Takeout
Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant image

 

Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Stew$23.00
Crisp Pork Belly$23.00
Extra Fish$6.00
More about Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant
Consumer pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
2017 Taste of Arlington Award winner, Best Entree. Locally sourced, all-natural and cage-free chicken breast made to order with our signature Haus breading, fried crisp and tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and torched blue cheese.
Fries$5.00
There are so many ways to love potatoes.
Reuben Rolls$9.00
Handmade daily in-Haus. All-natural corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese.
More about Courthaus Social
Ruthie's All-Day image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Ruthie's All-Day

3411 5th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Brisket$20.00
House Pickles and Milk Bread
3 Course Meal$40.00
Choose First Course, Main Course and Dessert
Fried Chicken Cobb$16.00
avocado, farm egg, apple-wood bacon, green beans, romaine, smokey blue cheese
More about Ruthie's All-Day
Napoli Salumeria image

PIZZA

Napoli Salumeria

1301 s joyce st, arlington

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mimi$12.00
prosciutto cotto, coppa, genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, oregano vinaigrette, mayo, sesame roll
Andy$13.00
shaved beef, caramelized onions, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, french roll
Margherita$10.00
San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
More about Napoli Salumeria
Westover Beer Garden image

SANDWICHES

Westover Beer Garden

5863 Washington BLVD, Arlington

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings$15.00
(12) Sauces: Buffalo, Habanero, Old Bay Spice, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili
Fish N Chips$12.00
Cod, Fries, Tartar Sauce & Lemon
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Served w/ Melted Cheddar & Whole Grain Mustard
More about Westover Beer Garden
The Renegade image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Renegade

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lacquered Salmon Stir Fry$14.00
Glazed Salmon Filet with Warm Ginger-Soy Dressing served over Basmati Rice
Jerk Chicken$10.50
Served over Basmati Rice with Peppers, Onions, & Mango Salsa.(GF)
Grilled Broccolini$5.00
Colossal Spears Blasted on a Hot Grille and served with Renegade Tzatziki.
(V, GF)
More about The Renegade
Mexicali Blues Inc image

 

Mexicali Blues Inc

2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mexicali Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
Queso Dip$10.00
A perfectly spiced hot cheese dip
Enchiladas-3Pieces$15.00
comes with bean and rice
More about Mexicali Blues Inc
Northside Social Arlington image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Northside Social Arlington

3211 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Latte
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
Cappuccino
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
Iced Tea$3.50
Refreshing 16oz cup of iced tea made with Rishi Tea's Citrus Black blend.
More about Northside Social Arlington
Fire Works - Courthouse image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Works - Courthouse

2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (4440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fire Fried Wings$13.00
Served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce
Fried Mozzarella Bites$8.00
Served with Marinara Sauce and Pesto
14" The Fire Works$21.00
Tomato sauce/House blend/Baker's Italian sausage/Pepperoni/Roasted onions/Bell peppers/Mushrooms
More about Fire Works - Courthouse
Burger District image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Blue Burger$12.95
Bacon Cheese Burger$13.95
Cheeseburger$11.95
More about Burger District
The Cafe by La Cocina VA image

 

The Cafe by La Cocina VA

918 South Lincoln Street Suite 2, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg Croissant Sandwich$6.50
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, American Cheese on a Buttery Croissant.
The Chimi$10.00
Chimichurri Infused Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato on Ciabatta. Served Warm.
El Peruano$10.00
Peruvian Chicken Salad with Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise and Spring Mix on Multi-Grain Bread.
More about The Cafe by La Cocina VA
Consumer pic

 

Texas Jack's Barbecue

2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pulled Pork$22.00
Pulled to Order, light vinegar-based sauce. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
Slider Rolls - Per Piece$0.35
Individually priced rolls
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Fresh lime and parmesan aioli. Regular - 8oz Large - 16oz
More about Texas Jack's Barbecue
Rebel Taco image

 

Rebel Taco

1214 U Street, district of columbua

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chips$3.00
Crispy colorful tortilla chips
Real Deal Burrito$15.00
Queso, refried beans, cilantro rice, pico de Gallo, crema, shoestring plantains, flour tortilla. It is the real deal!
More about Rebel Taco
Palette 22 To-Go image

 

Palette 22 To-Go

4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Unlock ARP Key Chain$30.00
More about Palette 22 To-Go
Stray Cat Bar & Grill image

 

Stray Cat Bar & Grill

5866 Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Stray Cat Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Guerra Steakhouse

1725 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Guerra Steakhouse

