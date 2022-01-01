Arlington bars & lounges you'll love
Rus Uz
1000 N. Randolph St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Potato Pirozhki
|$7.99
Traditional baked pies made with filo dough, stuffed with thinly grated potatoes and onions seasoned with spices, served with sour cream.
|Manti
|$18.99
Steamed Uzbek dumplings stuffed with diced seasoned lamb, onions and spices. Served with yogurt and a tomato based sauce.
Pelmeni16.50
Traditional Russian boiled dumplings stuffed with seasoned ground beef filling, served with yogurt.
|Goluptsi
|$18.50
Cabbage leaves stuffed with seasoned ground beef and rice, served with sour cream and tomato sauce.
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Popular items
|Crafthouse Tots
|$10.99
tater tots • beer cheese • jalapeños • bacon • parsley • sour cream
|Craft Your Own Burger
|$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
|Southwest Burger Wrap
|$16.99
chopped beef patty • bacon • pepper jack cheese • sautéed onions • peppers • jalapeños diced tomatoes • hot-honey bbq spicy brown mustard • sun-dried tomato tortilla
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Colline
4536 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Popular items
|Pots de Crème
|$10.00
chocolate hazelnut custard, chantilly
|Bucatini Provençal
|$20.00
pistachio pistou, roasted squash, sage, parmesan
|Steak Frites
|$37.00
allen brothers new york strip Steak, frites, sauce bernaise
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Alantic Salmon
|$16.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
|Meridian Pint Bowl's
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with iceberg lettuce, house pickles and house ranch. Served on a toasted brioche roll. Ask for it SPICY, and we will dress it with Valentina's hot sauce!
|Home Fries
|$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
|The Egg + Cheese Sandwich
|$7.00
A square egg patty baked off fresh in our oven and topped with cheddar and American cheese, dijonaise (mayo and Dijon) and dressed greens, on a brioche bun.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|BISTRO SALAD
|$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
|TRADITIONAL CAESAR
|$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
|High Antioxidant Soup
|$6.00
Organic Red & Green Kale, Dandelion, Red & Green Chard, Carrots, Spinach, Beets, Fennel, and Organic Leeks with no cream (Crème Fraise) upon request.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Chasin' Tails
2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington
|Popular items
|Threesome Combo*
|$82.69
No substitutions. Serves 1-2 people. Includes 1 lb crawfish, 1 lb shrimp, 2 clusters of snowcrab, 3 pieces of corn, 3 pieces of potato and 1/2 lb Andouille sausage.
|Fish Tacos (3)*
|$12.99
Crispy catfish topped with jalapenos, pico de gallo, and drizzled with creamy cilantro, voodoo and tartar sauce.
|Crawfish Mac & Cheese*
|$14.99
Fresh oven-baked mac n' cheese made with our special cheese sauce, crawfish tails and tomatoes.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Liberty Tavern Burger
|$16.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, dijonnaise relish, spicy aioli, cabot cheddar
|Restaurant Week Dinner To Go
|$40.00
Create your own 3-course meal!
|Tavern Salad
|$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
TAPAS
Palette 22
4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Personal-Sized Pizza
|$8.00
Pepperoni, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano
|Banana & Nutella Empanada
|$3.00
Served warm, dusted with powdered sugar. Sold individually. Vegetarian
|Southwest Caesar
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, fried tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle-garlic dressing (dressing served on the side).
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Pamplona
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Crispy Calamari
|$13.00
Lightly breaded calamari, piquillo pepper aioli & Basque pepper
|Papas Bravas
|$8.00
Crispy Potatoes, tomato sauce, pepper aioli
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00
Crispy Brussel sprouts, lemon aioli
Ruthie's All-Day Super Bowl Takeout
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Popular items
|Smoked Turkey Breast by the Pound
|$24.00
traditional gravy
|Deviled Eggs by the 1/2 dozen
|$7.00
garlic croutons, paprika, chives
|Smoked Brisket by the Pound
|$30.00
house pickles, milk bread, BBQ sauce
Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Beef Stew
|$23.00
|Crisp Pork Belly
|$23.00
|Extra Fish
|$6.00
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
2017 Taste of Arlington Award winner, Best Entree. Locally sourced, all-natural and cage-free chicken breast made to order with our signature Haus breading, fried crisp and tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and torched blue cheese.
|Fries
|$5.00
There are so many ways to love potatoes.
|Reuben Rolls
|$9.00
Handmade daily in-Haus. All-natural corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Ruthie's All-Day
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Popular items
|Smoked Brisket
|$20.00
House Pickles and Milk Bread
|3 Course Meal
|$40.00
Choose First Course, Main Course and Dessert
|Fried Chicken Cobb
|$16.00
avocado, farm egg, apple-wood bacon, green beans, romaine, smokey blue cheese
PIZZA
Napoli Salumeria
1301 s joyce st, arlington
|Popular items
|Mimi
|$12.00
prosciutto cotto, coppa, genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, oregano vinaigrette, mayo, sesame roll
|Andy
|$13.00
shaved beef, caramelized onions, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, french roll
|Margherita
|$10.00
San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
SANDWICHES
Westover Beer Garden
5863 Washington BLVD, Arlington
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
(12) Sauces: Buffalo, Habanero, Old Bay Spice, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili
|Fish N Chips
|$12.00
Cod, Fries, Tartar Sauce & Lemon
|Pretzel Bites
|$9.00
Served w/ Melted Cheddar & Whole Grain Mustard
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Renegade
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Lacquered Salmon Stir Fry
|$14.00
Glazed Salmon Filet with Warm Ginger-Soy Dressing served over Basmati Rice
|Jerk Chicken
|$10.50
Served over Basmati Rice with Peppers, Onions, & Mango Salsa.(GF)
|Grilled Broccolini
|$5.00
Colossal Spears Blasted on a Hot Grille and served with Renegade Tzatziki.
(V, GF)
Mexicali Blues Inc
2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Mexicali Burrito
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
|Queso Dip
|$10.00
A perfectly spiced hot cheese dip
|Enchiladas-3Pieces
|$15.00
comes with bean and rice
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Northside Social Arlington
3211 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Latte
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
|Cappuccino
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
|Iced Tea
|$3.50
Refreshing 16oz cup of iced tea made with Rishi Tea's Citrus Black blend.
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Works - Courthouse
2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Fire Fried Wings
|$13.00
Served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce
|Fried Mozzarella Bites
|$8.00
Served with Marinara Sauce and Pesto
|14" The Fire Works
|$21.00
Tomato sauce/House blend/Baker's Italian sausage/Pepperoni/Roasted onions/Bell peppers/Mushrooms
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Blackened Blue Burger
|$12.95
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$13.95
|Cheeseburger
|$11.95
The Cafe by La Cocina VA
918 South Lincoln Street Suite 2, Arlington
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg Croissant Sandwich
|$6.50
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, American Cheese on a Buttery Croissant.
|The Chimi
|$10.00
Chimichurri Infused Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato on Ciabatta. Served Warm.
|El Peruano
|$10.00
Peruvian Chicken Salad with Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise and Spring Mix on Multi-Grain Bread.
Texas Jack's Barbecue
2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork
|$22.00
Pulled to Order, light vinegar-based sauce. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
|Slider Rolls - Per Piece
|$0.35
Individually priced rolls
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
Fresh lime and parmesan aioli. Regular - 8oz Large - 16oz
Rebel Taco
1214 U Street, district of columbua
|Popular items
|Chips
|$3.00
Crispy colorful tortilla chips
|Real Deal Burrito
|$15.00
Queso, refried beans, cilantro rice, pico de Gallo, crema, shoestring plantains, flour tortilla. It is the real deal!
Palette 22 To-Go
4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Popular items
|Unlock ARP Key Chain
|$30.00