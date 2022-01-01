Arlington BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Arlington
More about Rocklands BBQ Arlington
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Popular items
|Three Meat
|$13.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
|Mac & Cheese
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
More about Ruthie's All-Day Super Bowl Takeout
Ruthie's All-Day Super Bowl Takeout
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Popular items
|Smoked Turkey Breast by the Pound
|$24.00
traditional gravy
|Deviled Eggs by the 1/2 dozen
|$7.00
garlic croutons, paprika, chives
|Smoked Brisket by the Pound
|$30.00
house pickles, milk bread, BBQ sauce
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Popular items
|Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3
|$26.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$18.95
USDA Prime brisket / sweet bbq sauce / caramelized onions / cole slaw
*onions are tossed with the sauce and brisket*
More about Ruthie's All-Day
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Ruthie's All-Day
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Popular items
|Smoked Brisket
|$20.00
House Pickles and Milk Bread
|3 Course Meal
|$40.00
Choose First Course, Main Course and Dessert
|Fried Chicken Cobb
|$16.00
avocado, farm egg, apple-wood bacon, green beans, romaine, smokey blue cheese
More about Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering
Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering
1051 N. Highland Street, Arlington
|Popular items
|Smoked Prime Rib
|$200.00
4-5 pound* Prime grade Certified Angus Beef. Smoked over hickory and cherrywood. Served with 1 quart of Beef Au Jus. Cooked to Rare and served cold to allow for reheating to temperature of choice. Serves 6-8 people.
*pre-cooked weight
|Smoked Sausage & Apple Stuffing
|$15.00
Hickory smoked kielbasa sausage, granny smith apples, herbs, toasted brioche. Each quart serves 3-4 people.
|Bourbon Sweet Mashed Potatoes
|$15.00
A Thanksgiving staple. Maplewood smoked sweet potatoes, infused with a hint of maple syrup and bourbon. Top with your choice of marshmallows or candied pecans. Each quart serves 3-4 people.
More about Texas Jack's Barbecue
Texas Jack's Barbecue
2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork
|$22.00
Pulled to Order, light vinegar-based sauce. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
|Slider Rolls - Per Piece
|$0.35
Individually priced rolls
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
Fresh lime and parmesan aioli. Regular - 8oz Large - 16oz