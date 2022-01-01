Arlington burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Arlington

Basic Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Basic Burger

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Basic Bacon Cheeseburger$9.59
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crispy bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
Basic Cheeseburger$8.49
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with American cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Buttermilk ranch marinated chicken breast breaded and fried to crispy perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and mild chipotle ranch served on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Basic Burger
Crafthouse image

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crafthouse Tots$10.99
tater tots • beer cheese • jalapeños • bacon • parsley • sour cream
Craft Your Own Burger$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
Southwest Burger Wrap$16.99
chopped beef patty • bacon • pepper jack cheese • sautéed onions • peppers • jalapeños diced tomatoes • hot-honey bbq spicy brown mustard • sun-dried tomato tortilla
More about Crafthouse
Charga Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga Grill

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Bowl$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
Charga Half$9.00
Charga Qrtr$5.00
More about Charga Grill
Ballston Local image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Ballston Local

900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
Baller Double$14.00
Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Bacon, Pickle, Burger Sauce
Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.00
Fried Chicken Breast, San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozz, Basil
More about Ballston Local
Cowboy Cafe image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboy Cafe

4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cobb Salad$10.95
Romaine, bacon, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese, avocado, tomatoes, served with avocado ranch on the side.
The Duke$13.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
American Sliders$9.95
Four mini sliders (beef or smoked BBQ pulled pork): Beef patties grilled with american cheese, mayo & relish, BBQ pulled pork topped with coleslaw.
More about Cowboy Cafe
Burger District image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Blue Burger$12.95
Bacon Cheese Burger$13.95
Cheeseburger$11.95
More about Burger District
All About Burger image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

3325 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Philly Cheeseteak$10.99
Onion Rings$6.49
Regular Shakes$5.49
More about All About Burger
Quarterdeck Restaurant image

 

Quarterdeck Restaurant

1200 Fort Myer Dr., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Quarterdeck Restaurant

