Arlington burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Arlington
More about Basic Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Basic Burger
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Basic Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.59
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crispy bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
|Basic Cheeseburger
|$8.49
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with American cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Buttermilk ranch marinated chicken breast breaded and fried to crispy perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and mild chipotle ranch served on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Crafthouse
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Popular items
|Crafthouse Tots
|$10.99
tater tots • beer cheese • jalapeños • bacon • parsley • sour cream
|Craft Your Own Burger
|$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
|Southwest Burger Wrap
|$16.99
chopped beef patty • bacon • pepper jack cheese • sautéed onions • peppers • jalapeños diced tomatoes • hot-honey bbq spicy brown mustard • sun-dried tomato tortilla
More about Charga Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Charga Grill
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
|Charga Half
|$9.00
|Charga Qrtr
|$5.00
More about Ballston Local
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Ballston Local
900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington
|Popular items
|Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella
|$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
|Baller Double
|$14.00
Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Bacon, Pickle, Burger Sauce
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried Chicken Breast, San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozz, Basil
More about Cowboy Cafe
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$10.95
Romaine, bacon, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese, avocado, tomatoes, served with avocado ranch on the side.
|The Duke
|$13.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
|American Sliders
|$9.95
Four mini sliders (beef or smoked BBQ pulled pork): Beef patties grilled with american cheese, mayo & relish, BBQ pulled pork topped with coleslaw.
More about Burger District
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Blackened Blue Burger
|$12.95
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$13.95
|Cheeseburger
|$11.95
More about All About Burger
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
3325 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
|Popular items
|Philly Cheeseteak
|$10.99
|Onion Rings
|$6.49
|Regular Shakes
|$5.49