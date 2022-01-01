Arlington sandwich spots you'll love
More about Flavors Food Truck
Flavors Food Truck
1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington
|Popular items
|Crispy Tenders Platter
|$16.00
Fresh, Never Frozen, Hand-Battered Tenders in Our Seasoned Flour, Served with Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Hand-Battered Crispy Tenders, Buffalo-Sauced! Add Crumbled Blue Cheese, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Top it with creamy coleslaw or Dress it your way!
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Hand-Battered all-white meat tenders, fried crispy.. Brioche Bun or Kaiser Roll. Top it with creamy coleslaw or Dress it your way! Served with Cajun Fries.
More about Crafthouse
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Popular items
|Crafthouse Tots
|$10.99
tater tots • beer cheese • jalapeños • bacon • parsley • sour cream
|Craft Your Own Burger
|$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
|Southwest Burger Wrap
|$16.99
chopped beef patty • bacon • pepper jack cheese • sautéed onions • peppers • jalapeños diced tomatoes • hot-honey bbq spicy brown mustard • sun-dried tomato tortilla
More about The Bronson Bierhall
The Bronson Bierhall
4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington
|Popular items
|Blue Crab Pretzel
|$21.00
Lump blue crab meat, cheddar jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Old Bay Seasoning. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
|Stuffed Pretzel
|$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
|Bronson Reuben
|$15.00
Piled high corned beef and pastrami, gruyere, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on rye bread. Served with hand cut fries.
More about Charga Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Charga Grill
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
|Charga Half
|$9.00
|Charga Qrtr
|$5.00
More about Queen Mother's
Queen Mother's
918 S. Lincoln St. Suite 2, Arlington
|Popular items
|La Reina
|$13.00
duck fat fried chicken, homemade pupusa, slaw, spicy tomato sauce on brioche bun
|The Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
brined chicken breast cooked in duck fat. Dusted with a signature spice blend of cayenne, gochgaru, and chilis. on a toasted Lyon bakery brioche.
Our artisan flour is seasoned with Sicilian sea salt, Spanish paprika, French black pepper and more aromatics.
*all of our chicken is from Bell & Evans farm in Pennsylvania where they produce the highest standard of chicken available. It is 100% air chilled, humane, antibiotic and cage free.
|Tangy Slaw
|$2.00
homemade vinaigrette and herbs.
More about The Freshman
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with iceberg lettuce, house pickles and house ranch. Served on a toasted brioche roll. Ask for it SPICY, and we will dress it with Valentina's hot sauce!
|Home Fries
|$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
|The Egg + Cheese Sandwich
|$7.00
A square egg patty baked off fresh in our oven and topped with cheddar and American cheese, dijonaise (mayo and Dijon) and dressed greens, on a brioche bun.
More about Sweet Leaf -
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sweet Leaf -
650 N Quincy St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Caprese
|$11.18
fresh mozzarella, organic baby spinach, plum tomato, house-made pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh cracked pepper
|Chimichurri
|$14.56
steak tender medallions, ripe avocado, roasted corn, grape tomato, cilantro, organic baby spinach, turmeric rice, lime squeeze, chimichurri dressing
|Citrus Sesame Chicken
|$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
More about Sweet Leaf -
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sweet Leaf -
800 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Create Your Own
|$9.55
Your choice of base, toppings, premiums, crunch, and dressing
|So Cali Club
|$12.09
roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss, hard boiled egg, tomato, alfalfa sprout, herb aioli
|Falafel Tzatziki
|$12.31
organic falafel, kale tabbouleh with cucumber and tomato, purple cabbage, local feta, mint, organic mesclun, turmeric rice, pita chips, cucumber tzatziki, with a drizzle of green tahini
More about Hot Lola's
Hot Lola's
4238 Wilson Blvd, Alrlington
|Popular items
|Waffle Fries
|$3.50
Seasoned. Fries.
|The Kid's Combo
|$9.00
2 Chicken Tenders
-Secret Sauce, Fries, Drink(16oz)
|Wings*NEW ITEM*
Halal Chicken Wings, Seasoned To Perfection!
Comes w/Pickles and Toast
May take up to 8-10 minutes.
More about The Renegade
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Renegade
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Lacquered Salmon Stir Fry
|$14.00
Glazed Salmon Filet with Warm Ginger-Soy Dressing served over Basmati Rice
|Jerk Chicken
|$10.50
Served over Basmati Rice with Peppers, Onions, & Mango Salsa.(GF)
|Grilled Broccolini
|$5.00
Colossal Spears Blasted on a Hot Grille and served with Renegade Tzatziki.
(V, GF)
More about Sweet Leaf -
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sweet Leaf -
2200 Wilson blvd, arlington
|Popular items
|Pesto Chicken
|$12.31
organic mesclun, romaine, ripe avocado, sun-dried tomato, fresh mozzarella, antibiotic-free chicken, parmesan crisp, pesto vinaigrette
|Create Your Own
|$9.55
Your choice of base, toppings, premiums, crunch, and dressing
|Caprese
|$11.18
fresh mozzarella, organic baby spinach, plum tomato, house-made pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh cracked pepper
More about Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe
672 North Glebe Road Suite Retail 1, Arlington
|Popular items
|Turkey Sausage & Bell Pepper
|$6.50
scrambled egg, Vermont white cheddar cheese, turkey sausage, bell peppers and sage on our toasted house English muffin
|Chai Latte
Kilogram Chai - One part Kilogram chai concentrate to three parts oat milk creates a delicious hot or iced latte. Our chai is an infusion of malty, organic black tea and traditional Indian spices that has been naturally sweetened to produce a balanced flavor.
|1 - Specialty Doughnut
|$3.50
Hand made yeast-raised and cake doughnut. The flavors change with the season and quality of available ingredients. Specialty typically available include: chocolate frosted, chocolate frosted sprinkles, vanilla frosted sprinkles, maple frosted, maple bacon, Nutella toffee, fried dough knot, little blue, cookies & cream, blueberry buttercream, triple chocolate, mocha espresso and seasonal offerings. Check Instagram or call the Cafe for specific real-time availability.
WRITE YOUR SELECTION IN THE NOTES
***We will do our best to honor your selection based on availability. If your choice is not available, we'll provide the closest sub available. As my mother used to say, "you get what you get and you don't get upset;-)"
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1851 N. Moore St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Egg, Cheese
|$6.00
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Sausage, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.