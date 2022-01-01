Arlington sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Arlington

Flavors Food Truck image

 

Flavors Food Truck

1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Tenders Platter$16.00
Fresh, Never Frozen, Hand-Battered Tenders in Our Seasoned Flour, Served with Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Hand-Battered Crispy Tenders, Buffalo-Sauced! Add Crumbled Blue Cheese, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Top it with creamy coleslaw or Dress it your way!
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Hand-Battered all-white meat tenders, fried crispy.. Brioche Bun or Kaiser Roll. Top it with creamy coleslaw or Dress it your way! Served with Cajun Fries.
More about Flavors Food Truck
Crafthouse image

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crafthouse Tots$10.99
tater tots • beer cheese • jalapeños • bacon • parsley • sour cream
Craft Your Own Burger$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
Southwest Burger Wrap$16.99
chopped beef patty • bacon • pepper jack cheese • sautéed onions • peppers • jalapeños diced tomatoes • hot-honey bbq spicy brown mustard • sun-dried tomato tortilla
More about Crafthouse
The Bronson Bierhall image

 

The Bronson Bierhall

4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blue Crab Pretzel$21.00
Lump blue crab meat, cheddar jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Old Bay Seasoning. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
Stuffed Pretzel$14.00
Giant Munich pretzel stuffed with house cheese blend. All pretzels searved with beer cheese and beer mustard
Bronson Reuben$15.00
Piled high corned beef and pastrami, gruyere, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on rye bread. Served with hand cut fries.
More about The Bronson Bierhall
Charga Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga Grill

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Bowl$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
Charga Half$9.00
Charga Qrtr$5.00
More about Charga Grill
Queen Mother's image

 

Queen Mother's

918 S. Lincoln St. Suite 2, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
La Reina$13.00
duck fat fried chicken, homemade pupusa, slaw, spicy tomato sauce on brioche bun
The Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.99
brined chicken breast cooked in duck fat. Dusted with a signature spice blend of cayenne, gochgaru, and chilis. on a toasted Lyon bakery brioche.
Our artisan flour is seasoned with Sicilian sea salt, Spanish paprika, French black pepper and more aromatics.
*all of our chicken is from Bell & Evans farm in Pennsylvania where they produce the highest standard of chicken available. It is 100% air chilled, humane, antibiotic and cage free.
Tangy Slaw$2.00
homemade vinaigrette and herbs.
More about Queen Mother's
The Freshman image

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with iceberg lettuce, house pickles and house ranch. Served on a toasted brioche roll. Ask for it SPICY, and we will dress it with Valentina's hot sauce!
Home Fries$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
The Egg + Cheese Sandwich$7.00
A square egg patty baked off fresh in our oven and topped with cheddar and American cheese, dijonaise (mayo and Dijon) and dressed greens, on a brioche bun.
More about The Freshman
Sweet Leaf - image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Leaf -

650 N Quincy St, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caprese$11.18
fresh mozzarella, organic baby spinach, plum tomato, house-made pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh cracked pepper
Chimichurri$14.56
steak tender medallions, ripe avocado, roasted corn, grape tomato, cilantro, organic baby spinach, turmeric rice, lime squeeze, chimichurri dressing
Citrus Sesame Chicken$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
More about Sweet Leaf -
Sweet Leaf - image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Leaf -

800 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 3 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Create Your Own$9.55
Your choice of base, toppings, premiums, crunch, and dressing
So Cali Club$12.09
roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss, hard boiled egg, tomato, alfalfa sprout, herb aioli
Falafel Tzatziki$12.31
organic falafel, kale tabbouleh with cucumber and tomato, purple cabbage, local feta, mint, organic mesclun, turmeric rice, pita chips, cucumber tzatziki, with a drizzle of green tahini
More about Sweet Leaf -
Hot Lola's image

 

Hot Lola's

4238 Wilson Blvd, Alrlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Waffle Fries$3.50
Seasoned. Fries.
The Kid's Combo$9.00
2 Chicken Tenders
-Secret Sauce, Fries, Drink(16oz)
Wings*NEW ITEM*
Halal Chicken Wings, Seasoned To Perfection!
Comes w/Pickles and Toast
May take up to 8-10 minutes.
More about Hot Lola's
The Renegade image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Renegade

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lacquered Salmon Stir Fry$14.00
Glazed Salmon Filet with Warm Ginger-Soy Dressing served over Basmati Rice
Jerk Chicken$10.50
Served over Basmati Rice with Peppers, Onions, & Mango Salsa.(GF)
Grilled Broccolini$5.00
Colossal Spears Blasted on a Hot Grille and served with Renegade Tzatziki.
(V, GF)
More about The Renegade
Sweet Leaf - image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Leaf -

2200 Wilson blvd, arlington

Avg 4.5 (538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pesto Chicken$12.31
organic mesclun, romaine, ripe avocado, sun-dried tomato, fresh mozzarella, antibiotic-free chicken, parmesan crisp, pesto vinaigrette
Create Your Own$9.55
Your choice of base, toppings, premiums, crunch, and dressing
Caprese$11.18
fresh mozzarella, organic baby spinach, plum tomato, house-made pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh cracked pepper
More about Sweet Leaf -
Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe

672 North Glebe Road Suite Retail 1, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (469 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Sausage & Bell Pepper$6.50
scrambled egg, Vermont white cheddar cheese, turkey sausage, bell peppers and sage on our toasted house English muffin
Chai Latte
Kilogram Chai - One part Kilogram chai concentrate to three parts oat milk creates a delicious hot or iced latte. Our chai is an infusion of malty, organic black tea and traditional Indian spices that has been naturally sweetened to produce a balanced flavor.
1 - Specialty Doughnut$3.50
Hand made yeast-raised and cake doughnut. The flavors change with the season and quality of available ingredients. Specialty typically available include: chocolate frosted, chocolate frosted sprinkles, vanilla frosted sprinkles, maple frosted, maple bacon, Nutella toffee, fried dough knot, little blue, cookies & cream, blueberry buttercream, triple chocolate, mocha espresso and seasonal offerings. Check Instagram or call the Cafe for specific real-time availability.
WRITE YOUR SELECTION IN THE NOTES
***We will do our best to honor your selection based on availability. If your choice is not available, we'll provide the closest sub available. As my mother used to say, "you get what you get and you don't get upset;-)"
More about Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1851 N. Moore St, Arlington

Avg 4 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg, Cheese$6.00
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Sausage, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
All About Burger image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

3325 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Philly Cheeseteak$10.99
Onion Rings$6.49
Regular Shakes$5.49
More about All About Burger

