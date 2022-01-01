Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arlington Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Arlington

Banner pic

 

Rustico

4075 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Salad$18.00
corn, avocado, bacon, pickled red onions, crispy tortillas, jalapeños, cilantro, tomatos, honey-chipotle vinaigrette
Cheese & Herb Risotto Tots$8.00
lemon thyme aioli
The White$15.00
ricotta cream, fresh garlic, olive oil, basil
More about Rustico
A Modo Mio image

 

A Modo Mio

5555 Langston Blvd. Formally 5555 Lee Highway, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pepperoni Family- 16''$29.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
Margherita Personal - 12''$13.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil
Margherita pizza Family- 16''$23.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil
More about A Modo Mio
Troy's Italian Kitchen image

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6pc Vegan Wings$12.99
14pc Vegan Wings$26.99
Vegan Cheese Bread$7.99
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Mele Bistro image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MELE ENDIVE$8.50
Locally Farm Grown Apples, Walnuts, Aged Blue Cheese, Rosemary Vinaigrette Dressing
BISTRO SALAD$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
E. NORTH AMERICAN ROCK SHRIMP, CAPELLINI$26.00
in house Smoked Roasted Fennel, Pernod, Garlic, Marinara Sauce
More about Mele Bistro
Sfoglina image

 

Sfoglina

1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Beef Agnolotti$28.00
Chancellor's Rock Farm Beef, Truffle Pesto
*Gluten free option not available
Radiatore Cacio e Pepe$24.00
Sheep's Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
*Gluten free option not available
Contains: Gluten & Dairy
Warm Rosemary Bread$8.00
Whipped Ricotta
More about Sfoglina
consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Popular items
Cozze Marinara$13.95
Fresh mussels with choice of red or white sauce
Mozzarella Alla Marinara$11.95
Deep fried mozzarella with marinara sauce.
Tour of Italy$15.95
Combination of baked mushrooms stuffed with crab meat, fried calamari, and fried zucchini.
More about La Bettola Italiano
bg pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Italian Store

3123 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1477 reviews)
More about The Italian Store
bg pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Italian Store

5837 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)
More about The Italian Store
consumer pic

 

Pizza Pie Me

2249 Shirlington Rd, Arlington

No reviews yet
More about Pizza Pie Me
bg pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Paisano's

2201 N Pershing Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (1429 reviews)
More about Paisano's
consumer pic

 

Bitcoin Pizza - Arlington

2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
More about Bitcoin Pizza - Arlington
consumer pic

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

The Portofino Restaurant

526 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (408 reviews)
More about The Portofino Restaurant
Bozzelli's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Bozzelli's

2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1268 reviews)
Delivery
Popular items
10" Meaty Boy$11.00
Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, and Meatballs.
Chicken Parm$9.00
Marinera Sauce, Pesto & Fresh Mozzarella
Metro Italian Sub$9.00
Thinly- Sliced Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Arugula, Sweet-Hot Peppers, and Vinaigrette.
More about Bozzelli's
banner pic

PIZZA • SALADS • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Pupatella

1621 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (924 reviews)
Popular items
Crostini$7.50
With roasted red pepper, and white anchovy marinated in white wine, and bread.
Nonna's Meatballs$11.25
Contains eggs. Served with bread.
Brussels Sprouts$11.25
With green apple, and balsamic dressing.
More about Pupatella
banner pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Ruffino's Spaghetti House

4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
Popular items
Seafood Marinara$29.99
Shrimp, scallops, mussels and calamari served with Marinara sauce over Linguini.
Chicken Milanais$19.99
Boneless breast of chicken lightly breaded and deep fried, served with cut lemon. Served with Linguini &amp; Marinara sauce.
Chicken Castellana$25.99
Boneless breast of chicken layered with eggplant, Marinara sauce and fresh Mozzarella cheese. Served with Linguini &amp; Marinara sauce.
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House
banner pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Wiseguy Pizza

1735 N Lynn St, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (695 reviews)
Popular items
Spicy Roni$30.99
Spicy Tomato Sauce, Thick Aged Pepperoni, Sausage, Fresh Motz, Parmigiano
Cauliflower GF Pizza Crust Build Your Own (Small 10”)$12.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese. The lower carb alternative to our classic hand tossed dough.................................. Gluten Free Crust is prepared in a common kitchen with the risk of gluten exposure. If you have celiac disease, our Gluten-Free Crust is not for you. Therefore we dont recommend Gluten-Free Crust for customers with Celiac Disease or serious gluten intolerances. We cannot guarantee that your pizza made with our Gluten-Free Crust will be free of all gluten
Vegan Build Your Own Big Apple 18"$21.59
Marinara Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese
More about Wiseguy Pizza
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Pupatella

5104 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (3345 reviews)
More about Pupatella
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Federico Ristorante Italiano

519 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (254 reviews)
More about Federico Ristorante Italiano
banner pic

PIZZA • PASTA • TAPAS

Il Radicchio

1801 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (2361 reviews)
More about Il Radicchio
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

pie-tanza

2503 N Harrison St, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (558 reviews)
More about pie-tanza
Restaurant banner

 

Pines of Florence

2109 N Pollard St, Arlington

No reviews yet
More about Pines of Florence

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Arlington

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Cake

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (165 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston