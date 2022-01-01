Arlington Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Arlington
Rustico
4075 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$18.00
corn, avocado, bacon, pickled red onions, crispy tortillas, jalapeños, cilantro, tomatos, honey-chipotle vinaigrette
|Cheese & Herb Risotto Tots
|$8.00
lemon thyme aioli
|The White
|$15.00
ricotta cream, fresh garlic, olive oil, basil
A Modo Mio
5555 Langston Blvd. Formally 5555 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Pepperoni Family- 16''
|$29.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
|Margherita Personal - 12''
|$13.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil
|Margherita pizza Family- 16''
|$23.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|6pc Vegan Wings
|$12.99
|14pc Vegan Wings
|$26.99
|Vegan Cheese Bread
|$7.99
PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|MELE ENDIVE
|$8.50
Locally Farm Grown Apples, Walnuts, Aged Blue Cheese, Rosemary Vinaigrette Dressing
|BISTRO SALAD
|$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
|E. NORTH AMERICAN ROCK SHRIMP, CAPELLINI
|$26.00
in house Smoked Roasted Fennel, Pernod, Garlic, Marinara Sauce
Sfoglina
1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Braised Beef Agnolotti
|$28.00
Chancellor's Rock Farm Beef, Truffle Pesto
*Gluten free option not available
|Radiatore Cacio e Pepe
|$24.00
Sheep's Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
*Gluten free option not available
Contains: Gluten & Dairy
|Warm Rosemary Bread
|$8.00
Whipped Ricotta
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Cozze Marinara
|$13.95
Fresh mussels with choice of red or white sauce
|Mozzarella Alla Marinara
|$11.95
Deep fried mozzarella with marinara sauce.
|Tour of Italy
|$15.95
Combination of baked mushrooms stuffed with crab meat, fried calamari, and fried zucchini.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Paisano's
2201 N Pershing Dr, Arlington
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
The Portofino Restaurant
526 23rd St S, Arlington
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Bozzelli's
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|10" Meaty Boy
|$11.00
Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, and Meatballs.
|Chicken Parm
|$9.00
Marinera Sauce, Pesto & Fresh Mozzarella
|Metro Italian Sub
|$9.00
Thinly- Sliced Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Arugula, Sweet-Hot Peppers, and Vinaigrette.
PIZZA • SALADS • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Pupatella
1621 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Crostini
|$7.50
With roasted red pepper, and white anchovy marinated in white wine, and bread.
|Nonna's Meatballs
|$11.25
Contains eggs. Served with bread.
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.25
With green apple, and balsamic dressing.
CALZONES • SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Ruffino's Spaghetti House
4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Seafood Marinara
|$29.99
Shrimp, scallops, mussels and calamari served with Marinara sauce over Linguini.
|Chicken Milanais
|$19.99
Boneless breast of chicken lightly breaded and deep fried, served with cut lemon. Served with Linguini & Marinara sauce.
|Chicken Castellana
|$25.99
Boneless breast of chicken layered with eggplant, Marinara sauce and fresh Mozzarella cheese. Served with Linguini & Marinara sauce.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Wiseguy Pizza
1735 N Lynn St, Arlington
|Spicy Roni
|$30.99
Spicy Tomato Sauce, Thick Aged Pepperoni, Sausage, Fresh Motz, Parmigiano
|Cauliflower GF Pizza Crust Build Your Own (Small 10”)
|$12.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese. The lower carb alternative to our classic hand tossed dough.................................. Gluten Free Crust is prepared in a common kitchen with the risk of gluten exposure. If you have celiac disease, our Gluten-Free Crust is not for you. Therefore we dont recommend Gluten-Free Crust for customers with Celiac Disease or serious gluten intolerances. We cannot guarantee that your pizza made with our Gluten-Free Crust will be free of all gluten
|Vegan Build Your Own Big Apple 18"
|$21.59
Marinara Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese
FRENCH FRIES
Federico Ristorante Italiano
519 23rd St S, Arlington