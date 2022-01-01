Arlington pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Arlington

Troy's Italian Kitchen image

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Garlic Knots$5.99
Garlic Knots$5.99
French Fries$4.99
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Ballston Local image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Ballston Local

900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
Baller Double$14.00
Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Bacon, Pickle, Burger Sauce
Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.00
Fried Chicken Breast, San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozz, Basil
More about Ballston Local
Stellina Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Stellina Pizzeria

2800 S. Randolph St, Arlington

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cacio & Pepe Pizza$15.00
Cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, buffalo mozzarella, toasted black pepper
Piccante$17.00
Tomato sauce, house-made spicy sausage, spicy soppressata, salami, ‘nduja jam, mozzarella
Arancini di Riso$13.00
Classic Sicilian rice balls, meat ragù, mozzarella, tomato sauce
More about Stellina Pizzeria
Old Dominion Pizza Company image

PIZZA

Old Dominion Pizza Company

4514 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" The Patriot$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mikes Hot Honey, Fresh Oregano
16" The General$20.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Homemade Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Soppressata, Onion, Green Peppers& Fresh Basil
10"Patriot$16.00
Tomato Sauce , Pepperoni, Mikes Hot Honey, Fresh Oregano
More about Old Dominion Pizza Company
Fire Works - Courthouse image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Works - Courthouse

2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (4440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fire Fried Wings$13.00
Served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce
Fried Mozzarella Bites$8.00
Served with Marinara Sauce and Pesto
14" The Fire Works$21.00
Tomato sauce/House blend/Baker's Italian sausage/Pepperoni/Roasted onions/Bell peppers/Mushrooms
More about Fire Works - Courthouse

