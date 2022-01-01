Clarendon restaurants you'll love

Clarendon restaurants
Clarendon's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
French
Greek
Must-try Clarendon restaurants

Cava Mezze image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cava Mezze

2940 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3353 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spanakopita$12.00
hand rolled at cava, spinach, feta, leek, phyllo, sesame seeds
Chicken Pita$12.00
grilled chicken, tzatziki, spring mix, tomatoes, onions, wrapped in pita
Chicken Souvlaki Meal$60.00
10 CHICKEN SKEWERS, RICE, SALAD
More about Cava Mezze
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Liberty Tavern Burger$16.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, dijonnaise relish, spicy aioli, cabot cheddar
Restaurant Week Dinner To Go$40.00
Create your own 3-course meal!
Tavern Salad$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
More about The Liberty Tavern
Pamplona image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Pamplona

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Calamari$13.00
Lightly breaded calamari, piquillo pepper aioli & Basque pepper
Papas Bravas$8.00
Crispy Potatoes, tomato sauce, pepper aioli
Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Crispy Brussel sprouts, lemon aioli
More about Pamplona
Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$18.00
Cornbread & Maple Butter$12.00
Fried Chicken Biscuit "Slider" w Honey & Hot Sauce$8.00
More about Green Pig Bistro
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3$26.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$18.95
USDA Prime brisket / sweet bbq sauce / caramelized onions / cole slaw
*onions are tossed with the sauce and brisket*
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
Banner pic

 

Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering

1051 N. Highland Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Prime Rib$200.00
4-5 pound* Prime grade Certified Angus Beef. Smoked over hickory and cherrywood. Served with 1 quart of Beef Au Jus. Cooked to Rare and served cold to allow for reheating to temperature of choice. Serves 6-8 people.
*pre-cooked weight
Smoked Sausage & Apple Stuffing$15.00
Hickory smoked kielbasa sausage, granny smith apples, herbs, toasted brioche. Each quart serves 3-4 people.
Bourbon Sweet Mashed Potatoes$15.00
A Thanksgiving staple. Maplewood smoked sweet potatoes, infused with a hint of maple syrup and bourbon. Top with your choice of marshmallows or candied pecans. Each quart serves 3-4 people.
More about Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering
The Renegade image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Renegade

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lacquered Salmon Stir Fry$14.00
Glazed Salmon Filet with Warm Ginger-Soy Dressing served over Basmati Rice
Jerk Chicken$10.50
Served over Basmati Rice with Peppers, Onions, & Mango Salsa.(GF)
Grilled Broccolini$5.00
Colossal Spears Blasted on a Hot Grille and served with Renegade Tzatziki.
(V, GF)
More about The Renegade
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Warm Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
with thyme/rosemary-honey-butter, grain mustard, cheese fondue
French Onion Soup$10.00
Gruyére cheese, baguette crouton
MACARONI AU GRATIN$10.00
Gouda, yellow cheddar cheese, breadcrumbs
More about Lyon Hall
Northside Social Arlington image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Northside Social Arlington

3211 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Latte
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
Cappuccino
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
Iced Tea$3.50
Refreshing 16oz cup of iced tea made with Rishi Tea's Citrus Black blend.
More about Northside Social Arlington

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Clarendon

Cornbread

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Steak Frites

Brisket

