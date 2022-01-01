Clarendon restaurants you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cava Mezze
2940 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Spanakopita
|$12.00
hand rolled at cava, spinach, feta, leek, phyllo, sesame seeds
|Chicken Pita
|$12.00
grilled chicken, tzatziki, spring mix, tomatoes, onions, wrapped in pita
|Chicken Souvlaki Meal
|$60.00
10 CHICKEN SKEWERS, RICE, SALAD
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Liberty Tavern Burger
|$16.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, dijonnaise relish, spicy aioli, cabot cheddar
|Restaurant Week Dinner To Go
|$40.00
Create your own 3-course meal!
|Tavern Salad
|$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Pamplona
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Crispy Calamari
|$13.00
Lightly breaded calamari, piquillo pepper aioli & Basque pepper
|Papas Bravas
|$8.00
Crispy Potatoes, tomato sauce, pepper aioli
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00
Crispy Brussel sprouts, lemon aioli
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$18.00
|Cornbread & Maple Butter
|$12.00
|Fried Chicken Biscuit "Slider" w Honey & Hot Sauce
|$8.00
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Popular items
|Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
|Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3
|$26.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$18.95
USDA Prime brisket / sweet bbq sauce / caramelized onions / cole slaw
*onions are tossed with the sauce and brisket*
Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering
1051 N. Highland Street, Arlington
|Popular items
|Smoked Prime Rib
|$200.00
4-5 pound* Prime grade Certified Angus Beef. Smoked over hickory and cherrywood. Served with 1 quart of Beef Au Jus. Cooked to Rare and served cold to allow for reheating to temperature of choice. Serves 6-8 people.
*pre-cooked weight
|Smoked Sausage & Apple Stuffing
|$15.00
Hickory smoked kielbasa sausage, granny smith apples, herbs, toasted brioche. Each quart serves 3-4 people.
|Bourbon Sweet Mashed Potatoes
|$15.00
A Thanksgiving staple. Maplewood smoked sweet potatoes, infused with a hint of maple syrup and bourbon. Top with your choice of marshmallows or candied pecans. Each quart serves 3-4 people.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Renegade
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Lacquered Salmon Stir Fry
|$14.00
Glazed Salmon Filet with Warm Ginger-Soy Dressing served over Basmati Rice
|Jerk Chicken
|$10.50
Served over Basmati Rice with Peppers, Onions, & Mango Salsa.(GF)
|Grilled Broccolini
|$5.00
Colossal Spears Blasted on a Hot Grille and served with Renegade Tzatziki.
(V, GF)
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Warm Bavarian Pretzel
|$9.00
with thyme/rosemary-honey-butter, grain mustard, cheese fondue
|French Onion Soup
|$10.00
Gruyére cheese, baguette crouton
|MACARONI AU GRATIN
|$10.00
Gouda, yellow cheddar cheese, breadcrumbs
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Northside Social Arlington
3211 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Latte
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
|Cappuccino
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
|Iced Tea
|$3.50
Refreshing 16oz cup of iced tea made with Rishi Tea's Citrus Black blend.