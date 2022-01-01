Clarendon American restaurants you'll love

The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Liberty Tavern Burger$16.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, dijonnaise relish, spicy aioli, cabot cheddar
Restaurant Week Dinner To Go$40.00
Create your own 3-course meal!
Tavern Salad$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$18.00
Cornbread & Maple Butter$12.00
Fried Chicken Biscuit "Slider" w Honey & Hot Sauce$8.00
Northside Social Arlington image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Northside Social Arlington

3211 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Latte
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
Cappuccino
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
Iced Tea$3.50
Refreshing 16oz cup of iced tea made with Rishi Tea's Citrus Black blend.
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Clarendon

Cornbread

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Steak Frites

Brisket

