Clarendon bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Clarendon
More about The Liberty Tavern
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Liberty Tavern Burger
|$16.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, dijonnaise relish, spicy aioli, cabot cheddar
|Restaurant Week Dinner To Go
|$40.00
Create your own 3-course meal!
|Tavern Salad
|$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
More about Pamplona
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Pamplona
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Crispy Calamari
|$13.00
Lightly breaded calamari, piquillo pepper aioli & Basque pepper
|Papas Bravas
|$8.00
Crispy Potatoes, tomato sauce, pepper aioli
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00
Crispy Brussel sprouts, lemon aioli
More about The Renegade
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Renegade
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Lacquered Salmon Stir Fry
|$14.00
Glazed Salmon Filet with Warm Ginger-Soy Dressing served over Basmati Rice
|Jerk Chicken
|$10.50
Served over Basmati Rice with Peppers, Onions, & Mango Salsa.(GF)
|Grilled Broccolini
|$5.00
Colossal Spears Blasted on a Hot Grille and served with Renegade Tzatziki.
(V, GF)
More about Northside Social Arlington
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Northside Social Arlington
3211 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Latte
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
|Cappuccino
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
|Iced Tea
|$3.50
Refreshing 16oz cup of iced tea made with Rishi Tea's Citrus Black blend.