Brisket in Clarendon

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1061 reviews)
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$18.95
USDA Prime brisket / sweet bbq sauce / caramelized onions / cole slaw
*onions are tossed with the sauce and brisket*
Prime Brisket Platter$29.95
USDA Prime grade / dry rubbed / hickory & cherrywood smoked
Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering

1051 N. Highland Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
Smoked Prime Rib$200.00
4-5 pound* Prime grade Certified Angus Beef. Smoked over hickory and cherrywood. Served with 1 quart of Beef Au Jus. Cooked to Rare and served cold to allow for reheating to temperature of choice. Serves 6-8 people.
*pre-cooked weight
Smoked Sausage & Apple Stuffing$15.00
Hickory smoked kielbasa sausage, granny smith apples, herbs, toasted brioche. Each quart serves 3-4 people.
Bourbon Sweet Mashed Potatoes$15.00
A Thanksgiving staple. Maplewood smoked sweet potatoes, infused with a hint of maple syrup and bourbon. Top with your choice of marshmallows or candied pecans. Each quart serves 3-4 people.
