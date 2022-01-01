Brisket in Clarendon
Clarendon restaurants that serve brisket
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$18.95
USDA Prime brisket / sweet bbq sauce / caramelized onions / cole slaw
*onions are tossed with the sauce and brisket*
|Prime Brisket Platter
|$29.95
USDA Prime grade / dry rubbed / hickory & cherrywood smoked
More about Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering
Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering
1051 N. Highland Street, Arlington
|Smoked Prime Rib
|$200.00
4-5 pound* Prime grade Certified Angus Beef. Smoked over hickory and cherrywood. Served with 1 quart of Beef Au Jus. Cooked to Rare and served cold to allow for reheating to temperature of choice. Serves 6-8 people.
*pre-cooked weight
|Smoked Sausage & Apple Stuffing
|$15.00
Hickory smoked kielbasa sausage, granny smith apples, herbs, toasted brioche. Each quart serves 3-4 people.
|Bourbon Sweet Mashed Potatoes
|$15.00
A Thanksgiving staple. Maplewood smoked sweet potatoes, infused with a hint of maple syrup and bourbon. Top with your choice of marshmallows or candied pecans. Each quart serves 3-4 people.