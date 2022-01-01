Cake in Clarendon

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake$11.00
Crab Cake Benedict$21.00
Crispy Goat Cheese & Quinoa Cakes$14.00
More about Green Pig Bistro
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chesapeake Smoked Crab Cakes$36.95
apple wood smoked crab / grilled lemon / chipotle aioli. served with fries & brussels sprouts
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Cake$12.00
More about Lyon Hall
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$18.00
gribiche, citrus slaw
More about The Liberty Tavern
consumer pic

SANDWICHES

CIRCA at Clarendon

3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2214 reviews)
Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
chocolate tuile, macerated raspberries, raspberry coulis
More about CIRCA at Clarendon
banner pic

 

Kabob Bazaar

3133 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3897 reviews)
Chocolate Mousse Cake$5.75
A thick slice of chocolate mousse cake that melts in your mouth.
More about Kabob Bazaar

