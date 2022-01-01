Chicken salad in Clarendon
Clarendon restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Green Pig Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Tracy’s Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Firebird Chicken Salad
|$17.95
pulled smoked chicken / avocado / pico de gallo / southwest caviar / sunrise bell peppers / cheddar cheese / crispy onions / BBQ ranch / tangy BBQ sauce
More about The Liberty Tavern
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken Chopped Salad
|$18.00
romaine, chickpeas, pickled artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, roasted tomato, feta, kalamata olives, red onion, oregano red wine vinaigrette.
More about CIRCA at Clarendon
SANDWICHES
CIRCA at Clarendon
3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Blackened Chicken Mango Salad
|$17.00
Mixed greens, red grapes, mangoes, marinated tomatoes, cashews dried cranberries, and pickled ginger vinaigrette.
More about Kabob Bazaar
Kabob Bazaar
3133 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.95
Romaine lettuce and caesar dressing topped with spicy strips of grilled chicken breast.
|Grilled Jujeh (Chicken) Salad
|$14.95
Served with a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers mixed with our house dressing.