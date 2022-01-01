Chicken salad in Clarendon

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tracy’s Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
More about Green Pig Bistro
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Firebird Chicken Salad$17.95
pulled smoked chicken / avocado / pico de gallo / southwest caviar / sunrise bell peppers / cheddar cheese / crispy onions / BBQ ranch / tangy BBQ sauce
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chopped Salad$18.00
romaine, chickpeas, pickled artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, roasted tomato, feta, kalamata olives, red onion, oregano red wine vinaigrette.
More about The Liberty Tavern
consumer pic

SANDWICHES

CIRCA at Clarendon

3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2214 reviews)
Blackened Chicken Mango Salad$17.00
Mixed greens, red grapes, mangoes, marinated tomatoes, cashews dried cranberries, and pickled ginger vinaigrette.
More about CIRCA at Clarendon
banner pic

 

Kabob Bazaar

3133 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3897 reviews)
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.95
Romaine lettuce and caesar dressing topped with spicy strips of grilled chicken breast.
Grilled Jujeh (Chicken) Salad$14.95
Served with a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers mixed with our house dressing.
More about Kabob Bazaar

