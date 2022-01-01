Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Clarendon

Clarendon restaurants
Toast

Clarendon restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Renegade

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fattoush Chopped Salad$9.00
Not a Boring Salad! Served over Romaine.
(VG)(GF)
More about The Renegade
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chopped Salad$18.00
romaine, chickpeas, pickled artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, roasted tomato, feta, kalamata olives, red onion, oregano red wine vinaigrette.
More about The Liberty Tavern

