Grilled chicken in Clarendon
Clarendon restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about The Renegade
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Renegade
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.50
Grilled Tortilla Stuffed with Seasoned Pulled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, and Cheese. Served with Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream.
More about Lyon Hall
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$0.00
avocado, bibb lettuce, bacon, local tomatoes, basil aioli, house-baked IPA roll
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
avocado, Bibb, bacon, local tomatoes, basil aioli, house-baked IPA roll