Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Clarendon

Go
Clarendon restaurants
Toast

Clarendon restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Renegade image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Renegade

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.50
Grilled Tortilla Stuffed with Seasoned Pulled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, and Cheese. Served with Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream.
More about The Renegade
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$0.00
avocado, bibb lettuce, bacon, local tomatoes, basil aioli, house-baked IPA roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
avocado, Bibb, bacon, local tomatoes, basil aioli, house-baked IPA roll
More about Lyon Hall
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken
More about The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon

Browse other tasty dishes in Clarendon

Baby Back Ribs

Sliders

Avocado Toast

Chicken Salad

Tarts

Waffles

Cornbread

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Clarendon to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (567 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (706 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston