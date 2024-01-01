Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Clarendon

Clarendon restaurants
Clarendon restaurants that serve pies

Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro - 1025 N Fillmore St

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$22.50
Buy two for $40!
Warm Apple Pie$11.00
Chilled Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$11.00
More about Green Pig Bistro - 1025 N Fillmore St
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Colada Key Lime Pie$8.95
applewood smoked / key limes / pineapple / dark rum / sweet whipped cream
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
10" Salsiccia$15.00
house-made Italian sausage, nduja, wild mushroom, rapini, fontina, crushed tomato
10" White Pie Pizza$14.00
mozzarella, Fontina, onion, oregano, choice of additional toppings
12" White Pie Pizza$15.00
mozzarella, Fontina, onion, oregano, choice of additional toppings
More about The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon

