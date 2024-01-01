Pies in Clarendon
Clarendon restaurants that serve pies
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro - 1025 N Fillmore St
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$22.50
Buy two for $40!
|Warm Apple Pie
|$11.00
|Chilled Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
|$11.00
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Colada Key Lime Pie
|$8.95
applewood smoked / key limes / pineapple / dark rum / sweet whipped cream
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|10" Salsiccia
|$15.00
house-made Italian sausage, nduja, wild mushroom, rapini, fontina, crushed tomato
|10" White Pie Pizza
|$14.00
mozzarella, Fontina, onion, oregano, choice of additional toppings
|12" White Pie Pizza
|$15.00
mozzarella, Fontina, onion, oregano, choice of additional toppings