Chili in Columbia Heights
Columbia Heights restaurants that serve chili
More about Rebellion on the Pike
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rebellion on the Pike
2900 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|BUTCHERBOARD - GREEN CHILI CHICKEN BURGER
|$15.00
More about Lost Dog Cafe South Arlington
Lost Dog Cafe South Arlington
2920 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Cup Lost Dog Chili
|$5.95
Full bodied mild chili made with ground beef, beans, and corn, topped with cheddar and green onions.
|Bowl Veggie Lost Dog Chili
|$7.95
Our veggie chili made with red, white and black beans simmered with spices to create an all-time favorite.
|Bowl Lost Dog Chili
|$7.95
Full bodied mild chili made with ground beef, beans, and corn, topped with cheddar and green onions.