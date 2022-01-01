Curry in Columbia Heights
City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Shrimp Curry
|$15.95
Shrimp cooked with fresh tomatoes and onions prepared in an authentic sauce. Served with basmati rice.
|Chicken Curry
|$14.95
Chicken cooked in house curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.
|Lamb Curry
|$15.95
Lamb cooked in house curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.