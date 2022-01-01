Curry in Columbia Heights

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • SEAFOOD

City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington

3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1338 reviews)
Shrimp Curry$15.95
Shrimp cooked with fresh tomatoes and onions prepared in an authentic sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Curry$14.95
Chicken cooked in house curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb Curry$15.95
Lamb cooked in house curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.
More about City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
banner pic

 

Greens N Teff

3203 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
Curry Lentils Stew$6.99
Red lentils sautéed with onion, garlic paste, and turmeric
Curry Split Pea Stew $6.99
Curry split-peas sautéed with onion, garlic paste, and turmeric
More about Greens N Teff

