Court House restaurants you'll love

Must-try Court House restaurants

Bayou Bakery image

 

Bayou Bakery

1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Muff-A-Lotta$10.00
Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, olive salad, warm toasted sesame seed Italian roll
Beignets$3.00
The Donut of New Orleans, 3 per order, fried in 100% Peanut Oil
Mr. T$8.50
Shaved all natural turkey, tender greens, pepper jack cheese, creole aioli, toasted honey grain
More about Bayou Bakery
Consumer pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
2017 Taste of Arlington Award winner, Best Entree. Locally sourced, all-natural and cage-free chicken breast made to order with our signature Haus breading, fried crisp and tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and torched blue cheese.
Fries$5.00
There are so many ways to love potatoes.
Reuben Rolls$9.00
Handmade daily in-Haus. All-natural corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese.
More about Courthaus Social
Sweet Leaf - image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Leaf -

2200 Wilson blvd, arlington

Avg 4.5 (538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pesto Chicken$12.31
organic mesclun, romaine, ripe avocado, sun-dried tomato, fresh mozzarella, antibiotic-free chicken, parmesan crisp, pesto vinaigrette
Create Your Own$9.55
Your choice of base, toppings, premiums, crunch, and dressing
Caprese$11.18
fresh mozzarella, organic baby spinach, plum tomato, house-made pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh cracked pepper
More about Sweet Leaf -
