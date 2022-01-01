Court House restaurants you'll love
More about Bayou Bakery
Bayou Bakery
1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington
|Popular items
|The Muff-A-Lotta
|$10.00
Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, olive salad, warm toasted sesame seed Italian roll
|Beignets
|$3.00
The Donut of New Orleans, 3 per order, fried in 100% Peanut Oil
|Mr. T
|$8.50
Shaved all natural turkey, tender greens, pepper jack cheese, creole aioli, toasted honey grain
More about Courthaus Social
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
2017 Taste of Arlington Award winner, Best Entree. Locally sourced, all-natural and cage-free chicken breast made to order with our signature Haus breading, fried crisp and tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and torched blue cheese.
|Fries
|$5.00
There are so many ways to love potatoes.
|Reuben Rolls
|$9.00
Handmade daily in-Haus. All-natural corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese.
More about Sweet Leaf -
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sweet Leaf -
2200 Wilson blvd, arlington
|Popular items
|Pesto Chicken
|$12.31
organic mesclun, romaine, ripe avocado, sun-dried tomato, fresh mozzarella, antibiotic-free chicken, parmesan crisp, pesto vinaigrette
|Create Your Own
|$9.55
Your choice of base, toppings, premiums, crunch, and dressing
|Caprese
|$11.18
fresh mozzarella, organic baby spinach, plum tomato, house-made pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh cracked pepper