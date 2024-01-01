Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Court House

Court House restaurants
Court House restaurants that serve pudding

Bayou Bakery - "Neighborhood Eatery"

1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Caramel Bread Pudding$6.00
warmed bread pudding with salted caramel drizzle
Caramel Bread Pudding$6.00
This bread pudding is made with croissant s and other various French bread. It is served warm with sautéed apple pie filling and a salted "Calvados" Caramel .
Salted Caramel Bread Pudding$6.00
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Chocolate Bread Pudding$8.00
Topped with a Bourbon, strawberry sauce and vanilla ice cream.
