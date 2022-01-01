Crystal City restaurants you'll love
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Popular items
|Home Fries
|$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
|BLT
|$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
|New England Clam Chowder
|$7.00
Traditional chowder with fresh clams, bacon, potatoes and onions. Served with oyster crackers.
SALADS
RASA
2200 Crystal Drive Ste F, Arlington
|Popular items
|Garlic Naan
|$2.50
freshly baked homemade white flour Indian bread with fresh garlic and cilantro.
[contains gluten]
|Tikka Chance On Me
|$10.75
chicken tikka | tomato garlic sauce | basmati rice | sauteed spinach | pickled radish | kachumber salad | pickled onions | toasted cumin yogurt | mint cilantro chutney
[gf]
|Mini Samosas
|$2.50
two savory puffed pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas. served with tamarind + mint cilantro chutney.
[contains gluten] [vegan upon request]
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Stuff Eatery
2110 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Popular items
|Farmhouse Cheese
|$9.25
Dairy fresh American cheese topped with farm fresh ruby red tomatoes, thinly sliced onion, crisp lettuce, and pickles. Served on a sweet, buttery soft, freshly baked Pennsylvania Dutch bun and have it lettuce wrapped. All burgers are cooked Medium to Medium Well unless otherwise specified.
|Farmhouse Bacon Cheese
|$9.95
Apple wood bacon and American cheese topped with farm fresh ruby red tomatoes, thinly sliced onion, crisp lettuce, and pickles. Served on a sweet, buttery soft, freshly baked Pennsylvania Dutch bun and have it lettuce wrapped. All burgers are cooked Medium to Medium Well unless otherwise specified.
|Farmhouse Burger
|$8.75
Natural farm raised beef topped with farm fresh ruby red tomatoes, thinly sliced onion, crisp lettuce, and pickles. Served on a sweet, buttery soft, freshly baked Pennsylvania Dutch bun and have it lettuce wrapped. All burgers are cooked Medium to Medium Well unless otherwise specified.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Popular items
|Cozze Marinara
|$13.95
Fresh mussels with choice of red or white sauce
|Mozzarella Alla Marinara
|$11.95
Deep fried mozzarella with marinara sauce.
|Tour of Italy
|$15.95
Combination of baked mushrooms stuffed with crab meat, fried calamari, and fried zucchini.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
539 23rd St S, Arlington
|Popular items
|B&E Burgers
|$10.89
Double cheeseburger with egg and bacon.
|Bar-B-Que
|$9.79
With coleslaw.
|Spicy Chic- filet Sub
|$11.99
With cheese.
Crystal City Restaurant Gentleman's Club
422 23rd S St, Arlington
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
We, The Pizza
2100 Crystal Dr, Arlington
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
The Portofino Restaurant
526 23rd St S, Arlington
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Bozzelli's
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Popular items
|10" Meaty Boy
|$11.00
Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, and Meatballs.
|Chicken Parm
|$9.00
Marinera Sauce, Pesto & Fresh Mozzarella
|Metro Italian Sub
|$9.00
Thinly- Sliced Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Arugula, Sweet-Hot Peppers, and Vinaigrette.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Popular items
|Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
|$18.70
Cocktail Sauce / Horseradish. This item can be prepared gluten sensitive.
|Seared Ahi Tuna Appetizer
|$18.70
Pickled Lipstick Peppers / Avocado Cilantro / Lime Aioli
|Shrimp Kisses
|$17.60
Pepper Jack Cheese / Bacon Wrapped / Fire Roasted Corn Salsa
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal Bonsai Sushi
553 23rd St S, Arlington
|Popular items
|Chicken Alfredo
|$16.99
Tender grilled chicken served over angel hair tossed in creamy Alfredo Pesto sauce garnished with Parmesan cheese; served with thick cut garlic bread.
|Montana Ribeye
|$33.99
12oz. hand cut choice rib-eye steak, topped with grilled onions and mushrooms, served with your choice of two sides.
|Twin Chicken Kabobs
|$23.99
Twin tender chicken medallions marinated in olive oil, chili, cumin, and garlic. Skewered with red onion, mushroom, zucchini, squash, and cherry tomato and drizzled with bourbon glaze; served with your choice of side
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Young Chow
420 23rd St S, Arlington
|Popular items
|Triple Delight
|$17.95
Chicken, beef, shrimp with mix veggie, and brown sauce.
|String Bean 3 Flavor
|$17.95
Chicken, beef, and shrimp with string bean.
|Moo Shu Shrimp
|$16.75
With 4 pancakes.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal City Sports Pub
529 23rd St S, Arlington
|Popular items
FRENCH FRIES
Federico Ristorante Italiano
519 23rd St S, Arlington
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Boar's Head Delicatessen
2605 S Clark St, Arlington
FRENCH FRIES
The Athena Pallas Restaurant
556 22nd St S, Arlington