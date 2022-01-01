Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crystal City restaurants you'll love

Crystal City restaurants
Crystal City's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Bars & lounges
Sandwich
Salad
Indian
Must-try Crystal City restaurants

The Freshman image

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Home Fries$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
BLT$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
New England Clam Chowder$7.00
Traditional chowder with fresh clams, bacon, potatoes and onions. Served with oyster crackers.
More about The Freshman
RASA

RASA

2200 Crystal Drive Ste F, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Naan$2.50
freshly baked homemade white flour Indian bread with fresh garlic and cilantro.
[contains gluten]
Tikka Chance On Me$10.75
chicken tikka | tomato garlic sauce | basmati rice | sauteed spinach | pickled radish | kachumber salad | pickled onions | toasted cumin yogurt | mint cilantro chutney
[gf]
Mini Samosas$2.50
two savory puffed pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas. served with tamarind + mint cilantro chutney.
[contains gluten] [vegan upon request]
More about RASA
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Stuff Eatery

2110 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (2372 reviews)
Popular items
Farmhouse Cheese$9.25
Dairy fresh American cheese topped with farm fresh ruby red tomatoes, thinly sliced onion, crisp lettuce, and pickles. Served on a sweet, buttery soft, freshly baked Pennsylvania Dutch bun and have it lettuce wrapped. All burgers are cooked Medium to Medium Well unless otherwise specified.
Farmhouse Bacon Cheese$9.95
Apple wood bacon and American cheese topped with farm fresh ruby red tomatoes, thinly sliced onion, crisp lettuce, and pickles. Served on a sweet, buttery soft, freshly baked Pennsylvania Dutch bun and have it lettuce wrapped. All burgers are cooked Medium to Medium Well unless otherwise specified.
Farmhouse Burger$8.75
Natural farm raised beef topped with farm fresh ruby red tomatoes, thinly sliced onion, crisp lettuce, and pickles. Served on a sweet, buttery soft, freshly baked Pennsylvania Dutch bun and have it lettuce wrapped. All burgers are cooked Medium to Medium Well unless otherwise specified.
More about Good Stuff Eatery
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Popular items
Cozze Marinara$13.95
Fresh mussels with choice of red or white sauce
Mozzarella Alla Marinara$11.95
Deep fried mozzarella with marinara sauce.
Tour of Italy$15.95
Combination of baked mushrooms stuffed with crab meat, fried calamari, and fried zucchini.
More about La Bettola Italiano
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

539 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (2540 reviews)
Popular items
B&amp;E Burgers$10.89
Double cheeseburger with egg and bacon.
Bar-B-Que$9.79
With coleslaw.
Spicy Chic- filet Sub$11.99
With cheese.
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
Crystal City Restaurant Gentleman's Club

422 23rd S St, Arlington

No reviews yet
More about Crystal City Restaurant Gentleman's Club
Crystal City Freshfarm Market

1965 Crystal Dr, Arlington

No reviews yet
More about Crystal City Freshfarm Market
consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

We, The Pizza

2100 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (2101 reviews)
More about We, The Pizza
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

The Portofino Restaurant

526 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (408 reviews)
More about The Portofino Restaurant
Bozzelli's

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Bozzelli's

2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1268 reviews)
Delivery
Popular items
10" Meaty Boy$11.00
Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, and Meatballs.
Chicken Parm$9.00
Marinera Sauce, Pesto & Fresh Mozzarella
Metro Italian Sub$9.00
Thinly- Sliced Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Arugula, Sweet-Hot Peppers, and Vinaigrette.
More about Bozzelli's
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (4549 reviews)
Popular items
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$18.70
Cocktail Sauce / Horseradish. This item can be prepared gluten sensitive.
Seared Ahi Tuna Appetizer$18.70
Pickled Lipstick Peppers / Avocado Cilantro / Lime Aioli
Shrimp Kisses$17.60
Pepper Jack Cheese / Bacon Wrapped / Fire Roasted Corn Salsa
More about McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal Bonsai Sushi

553 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo$16.99
Tender grilled chicken served over angel hair tossed in creamy Alfredo Pesto sauce garnished with Parmesan cheese; served with thick cut garlic bread.
Montana Ribeye$33.99
12oz. hand cut choice rib-eye steak, topped with grilled onions and mushrooms, served with your choice of two sides.
Twin Chicken Kabobs$23.99
Twin tender chicken medallions marinated in olive oil, chili, cumin, and garlic. Skewered with red onion, mushroom, zucchini, squash, and cherry tomato and drizzled with bourbon glaze; served with your choice of side
More about Crystal Bonsai Sushi
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Young Chow

420 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (709 reviews)
Popular items
Triple Delight$17.95
Chicken, beef, shrimp with mix veggie, and brown sauce.
String Bean 3 Flavor$17.95
Chicken, beef, and shrimp with string bean.
Moo Shu Shrimp$16.75
With 4 pancakes.
More about Young Chow
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal City Sports Pub

529 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo$16.99
Tender grilled chicken served over angel hair tossed in creamy Alfredo Pesto sauce garnished with Parmesan cheese; served with thick cut garlic bread.
Montana Ribeye$33.99
12oz. hand cut choice rib-eye steak, topped with grilled onions and mushrooms, served with your choice of two sides.
Twin Chicken Kabobs$23.99
Twin tender chicken medallions marinated in olive oil, chili, cumin, and garlic. Skewered with red onion, mushroom, zucchini, squash, and cherry tomato and drizzled with bourbon glaze; served with your choice of side
More about Crystal City Sports Pub
Enjera Restaurant

549 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (1013 reviews)
More about Enjera Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES

O'Malley's Pub

2650 Richmond Hwy, Arlington

Avg 3.7 (208 reviews)
More about O'Malley's Pub
Burn & Brew

566 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (181 reviews)
More about Burn & Brew
Washington Pour Bar

2605 S Clark St, Arlington

Avg 2.5 (39 reviews)
More about Washington Pour Bar
FRENCH FRIES

Federico Ristorante Italiano

519 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (254 reviews)
More about Federico Ristorante Italiano
Nutrio Bar and Restaurant

1800 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington

No reviews yet
More about Nutrio Bar and Restaurant
More about Rasa
Cedar Deli

2341 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington

No reviews yet
More about Cedar Deli
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 3.5 (20 reviews)
More about The Freshman
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Boar's Head Delicatessen

2605 S Clark St, Arlington

Avg 2 (12 reviews)
More about Boar's Head Delicatessen
Mezeh - Crystal City

2450 Crystal Dr, Arlington

No reviews yet
More about Mezeh - Crystal City
HAMBURGERS

Custom Burger

2605 S Clark St, Arlington

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)
More about Custom Burger
FRENCH FRIES

The Athena Pallas Restaurant

556 22nd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (906 reviews)
More about The Athena Pallas Restaurant
Bell20

1999 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington

No reviews yet
More about Bell20

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Crystal City

Cake

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Egg Sandwiches

Garden Salad

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

