Boneless wings in Crystal City
Crystal City restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Crystal Bonsai Sushi
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal Bonsai Sushi
553 23rd St S, Arlington
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$19.99
Chicken medallions breaded and fried to a golden brown, tossed in your choice of wing sauce; served with celery and with a side of your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Crystal City Sports Pub
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal City Sports Pub
529 23rd St S, Arlington
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$19.99
Chicken medallions breaded and fried to a golden brown, tossed in your choice of wing sauce; served with celery and with a side of your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.